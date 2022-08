Athletic Bilbao are chalked up as 11/10 favourites to win in Cadiz in La Liga on Monday night but it's the shots market which provides the best value.

Athletic Club were the fifth most prolific side in terms of shots last season and they've already taken up that position two games into the new campaign, one which has brought four points from a possible six so far.

Cadiz, on the other hand, are struggling. Only five sides conceded more shots than them last term and thus far in 2022/23, they've lost both games.

The potential for shots from the visitors is hopefully clear and there are two men in their expected XI who stand out in the shots market.

First up is Alex Berenguer who has managed shot tallies of 2-4 so far from his position on the left of the attack. He also scored the winner last week against Valencia.

He's basically picked up where he left off last season and he's now hit 2+ shots in nine of his last 13 starts. Against this opposition, he should be able to improve that stat.

Full-back Yuri Berchiche hit a notable four shots in his side's opener and he's now managed at least one shot in nine of his last 15.

Again, with Athletic expected to win this, I'm happy to put him down for 1+ shot here and the brave may want to grab the 16/5 available about him having 2+ from his position on the left.

The Bet Builder shots double pays 9/5 which looks a decent price, one which can hopefully get this column's new week off to a winning start.

