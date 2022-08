United closing in on Antony

The obvious starting point as we enter the final few days of the English Transfer Window - it shuts at 11pm on Thursday - is with Manchester United.

It was reported on Sunday morning that the club have made an improved offer of €100m for Ajax winger Antony, though the Dutch side are reluctant to let him leave until they have purchased a replacement.

Antony on the verge of joining Man Utd for €100m.



Erik ten Hag will be a happy man.



However, it seems almost inconceivable that the 22-year-old Brazilian won't eventually end up at Old Trafford this week - where he'll re-unite with Erik ten Hag - given that Betfair have already suspended betting on the transfer happening.

In other words, Antony is so likely to join Manchester United before Deadline Day that you can't even get a bet on it happening!

Ronaldo and Maguire on the way out?

Speculation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be high with the latest reports suggesting he could be on his way to Sporting Lisbon, the club where he started his incredible career.

The 37-year-old has been linked with almost every top club in Europe during the summer but it now seems if he is to depart Manchester then his desination will either be Portugal - he's 11/10 to join Sporting Lisbon - or Italy, with Napoli 4/1 to sign him.

However the odds suggest - though only marginally - that Ronaldo will remain a Manchester United player come Thursday night with a price of 8/11 being on offer that he signs for no club.

With Harry Maguire being benched for United's last two games - two games that United won - Betfair have a market on the England defender's possible destination.

However with Chelsea the shortest club in the betting at 11/1 to sign Maguire before the window closes, the market suggests that the 29-year-old will be going nowhere.

Chelsea expected to sign a few

It promises to be a busy week at Stamford Bridge as Deadline Day looms with Chelsea strongly expected to sign former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.

Aubameyang is priced at just 2/9 to join the Blues though in the last few days Manchester United have also been linked with the 33-year-old striker and they can be backed at 3/1 to acquire his signature.

Another player heavily linked with Chelsea is Everton starlet Anthony Gordon with the Betfair Sportsbook offering odds of 8/15 that he teams up with Thomas Tuchel and 5/4 that he remains a Toffees player.

Already living in London, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is 15/8 to make the switch from East to West of the capital and join Chelsea.

Silva to Barcelona still a short price

Despite Pep Guardiola saying on Friday that Bernardo Silva is going nowhere, he continues to be linked with Barcelona.

The 28-year-old showed his importance to Manchester City when sparking his team's comeback against Crystal Palace on Saturday, but the Betfair Sportsbook still make him 6/4 to join Barcelona and 10/3 to join the other club heavily linked with him in recent days, Paris SG.

If Silva does leave Manchester could the Citizens make another sensational signing in the shape of Neymar? The Brazilian star is 3/1 to join Man City before Thursday's deadline.

Other transfers that could happen

Cody Gakpo - 4/9 to join Manchester United

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 5/6 to join Newcastle

Ruben Neves - Evs to join Barcelona

Youri Tielemans - Evs to join Arsenal

Allan Saint-Maximin - 2/1 to join Tottenham

