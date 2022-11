Both teams two of the lowest goals-per-games in the league

Only one Estoril away game gone over 2.5 goals

Estoril have had 18 in last four away games

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Santa Clara v Estoril

Monday 14 November

20:15 GMT kick-off

Luckily we don't have too long to wait until the World Cup, but there's still domestic football happening in between, including in Portugal with Santa Clara and Estoril facing off on Monday night.

Two wins and a draw have lifted the hosts out of the relegation zone, but Estoril arrive at the Estadio do Sao Miguel with just one away loss this season and riding a five-game unbeaten run on the road.

Estoril have won 11 of their 16 points away from home so they'll fancy their chances, but it doesn't shape up to be a thriller with both of these sides struggling for goals.

Both teams average under 2.5 goals per game, with Santa Clara the second-lowest scorers in the league and with their games averaging a joint-worst 1.7 goals per outing.

Estoril, interestingly, have only had one away game eclipse the 2.5 goal mark and have the second worst away game average behind only Santa Clara themselves.

So with that sort of solid base of stats we'll have no problem taking the under 2.5 goals here as the base of our Bet Builder.

These two are closely matched in a lot of areas, including in their discipline where the stats point to plenty of cards in the game.

Santa Clara have been getting plenty of bookings at home, with 16 in their last four games, but Estoril can top that with 18 cards being brandished to them in their last four away games - including two reds.

With Santa Clara having tough games against Porto and Sporting, you'd expect them to have more cards so even though it's close call we'll back Estoril to see more cards than the hosts.

It's a tough game to predict in the outcome, so we'll stick to just the stats that we can rely on complete our Bet Builder double and kick-off the week with a win.