Metz hammered last weekend

Metz v Marseille

Friday 18 August, 20:00

We got the goals we wanted in Norway last night, but Arouca's 3-1 defeat at Brann not only saw them slide out of the Europa Conference League, but they dragged us down too as they failed to cover the Handicap.

We'll decamp to France now, because Metz are up against a Marseille side that is still stinging from a remarkable exit in the Champions League qualifiers.

Marseille were moments away from progressing against Panathinaikos, only for the Greek side to strike a 99th-minute penalty to force extra time. L'OM then failed in the shoot-out, leaving their UCL dream in ruins before the campaign had even really begun.

It was a tough start to his tenure for new coach Marcelino, but there was at least a bright spark. Fleet-footed striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, back in France after spells in Germany, England and Spain, netted twice in that fateful clash with Pana, and he looked sharp.

Aubameyang should get further chances tonight against a Metz side that is newly promoted, and that was hammered 5-1 at Rennes in their season opener. Veteran coach Laszlo Boloni admitted his team was outclassed, and stated they will have to learn quickly if they are to survive at this level.

I'm pleasantly surprised to see Aubameyang trading at 2.747/4 to score on the Betfair Exchange, and I think that's a price we should snap up.