High-carding ref in charge of QF tie

Bruno loves a big-game card

Acuna also a strong card candidate

Cards on the... cards

Cards immediately spring to mind in this game.

United sit sixth in the Premier League in terms of yellow cards received, while Sevilla are up in second in the equivalent La Liga standings - and have also seen a whopping 11 red cards.

We've also got a high-carding referee in charge with Germany's Felix Zwayer having shown 4+ in 31 of his last 36 UEFA club appointments and 5+ in 27 of those matches.

That looks a pretty ideal mix for cards punters and, with plenty expected, it looks worth taking a shot at a big-priced double involving two prime candidates.

Bruno capable of a tantrum

Let's start with the hosts, for whom Bruno Fernandes looks a decent price at 11/4.

The Portuguese leads the way for his club in card terms this season having collected 11 of them, including in both home knockout ties of this competition.

He tends to get het up in the big games - he's been booked against Liverpool, Man City and Barcelona - and looks exactly the sort of player who could find his way into the no-nonsense Zwayer's notebook.

South American Rivalry

For Sevilla, Marcos Acuna gets the nod.

The left-back has 11 cards in 34 appearances this term and here will likely go up against Antony, who is coming in off one of his best games for United having given Everton all sorts of problems at the weekend.

The Argentina-Brazil rivalry adds an extra dimension to that battle and it's not hard to see Acuna finding trouble with the officials.

The card double, placed via the Bet Builder tool, comes out as a 12/1 shot.

Back Bruno Fernandes & Marcos Acuna to be carded @ 12.87

Read Kevin Hatchard's in-depth preview of Man Utd v Sevilla!