</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fmanchester-united-v-sevilla-europa-league-tips-back-united-to-nudge-in-front-in-first-leg-110423-140.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fmanchester-united-v-sevilla-europa-league-tips-back-united-to-nudge-in-front-in-first-leg-110423-140.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/manchester-united-v-sevilla-europa-league-tips-back-united-to-nudge-in-front-in-first-leg-110423-140.html">Manchester United v Sevilla: Back United to nudge in front at Old Trafford</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-relegation-odds-bettors-say-smith-will-take-foxes-down-alongside-southampton-and-bournemouth-110423-204.html">Premier League Relegation: Bettors say Smith will take Foxes down</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-tips-best-bets-from-thursdays-three-quarter-finals-including-roma-bet-builder-110423-140.html">Europa League Tips: Betfair best bets for each quarter-final on Thursday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Grand National</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-betting-offers---free-bets-extra-places-superboosts-and-more-110423-205.html">Aintree Betting Offers With Betfair: Free Bets, Extra Places, Superboosts and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-betting-tips-how-to-pick-the-winner-120423-696.html">Grand National Tips: How to pick the winner</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-tips-today-hatcher-the-headline-bet-for-tony-calvin-on-day-one-of-grand-national-festival-110423-166.html">Aintree Tips: Hatcher the headline bet for Tony Calvin on day one of Grand National Festival</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Grand National</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/">Racecards</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-festival-2023-betting-guide-antepost-tips-and-everything-you-need-to-know-060423-200.html">Grand National Festival 2023: Everything you need to know in our must-see guide</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-racing-tips-nusret-one-of-two-bets-for-kevin-blake-on-day-one-of-grand-national-festival-120423-288.html">Aintree Racing Tips: Nusret one of two bets for Kevin Blake on day one of Grand National Festival</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-horse-racing-tips-rachael-blackmores-a-plus-tard-is-festival-nap-on-day-one-on-thursday-110423-1081.html">Aintree Horse Racing Tips: Find out Daryl Carter's NAP, NB & Each-Way picks </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-the-stage-is-set-for-our-star-in-aintrees-curtain-raiser-110423-9.html">Paul Nicholls: The Stage is set for our Star in Aintree's curtain raiser</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rbc-heritage-long-odds-golf-tips-is-svensson-set-for-another-sea-island-success-110423-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Is Svensson set for another Sea Island success? </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rbc-heritage-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-swerve-the-masters-contenders-at-harbour-town-100423-167.html">RBC Heritage: Swerve the Masters contenders at Harbour Town </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/us-masters-result-and-review-rahm-claims-his-first-green-jacket-in-seve-style-100423-167.html">The Punter's US Masters De-Brief: Rahm claims his first Green Jacket in Seve style </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/punjab-kings-v-gujarat-titans-tips-dhawan-to-do-the-damage-again-100423-206.html">Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans Tips: Dhawan to do the damage again </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/chennai-super-kings-v-rajasthan-royals-ipl-tips-royals-well-suited-to-chepauk-raid-110423-194.html">Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals IPL Tips: Royals well-suited to Chepauk raid</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/delhi-capitals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-1-delhi-batters-to-find-their-range-100423-171.html">Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Delhi batters to find their range</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-day-three-tips-continue-to-oppose-zverev-with-bautista-agut-undervalued-120423-778.html">Monte Carlo Day Three Tips: Continue to oppose Zverev with Bautista-Agut undervalued</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-day-two-tips-hurkacz-is-value-against-brit-jack-draper-110423-778.html">Monte Carlo Day Two Tips: Hurkacz is value against Brit Jack Draper</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-day-one-tips-murray-and-de-minaur-face-in-intruging-clash-100423-778.html">Monte Carlo Day One Tips: Murray and De Minaur face in intriguing clash</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-trump-5-6-for-republican-nominee-after-court-appearance-040423-204.html">US Election 2024: Trump 5/6 to be Republican nominee after court appearance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Money still pouring on Trump despite indictment</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-3-1-to-be-next-president-after-indictment-310323-204.html">US Election 2024: Donald Trump 3/1 to be next president after indictment</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Manchester United v Sevilla: Back United to nudge in front at Old Trafford</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-13">13 April 2023</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Manchester United v Sevilla: Back United to nudge in front at Old Trafford", "name": "Manchester United v Sevilla: Back United to nudge in front at Old Trafford", "description": "Manchester United have looked impressive against Spanish opposition in the Europa League, and Kevin Hatchard expects that theme to continue against Sevilla.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/manchester-united-v-sevilla-europa-league-tips-back-united-to-nudge-in-front-in-first-leg-110423-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/manchester-united-v-sevilla-europa-league-tips-back-united-to-nudge-in-front-in-first-leg-110423-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-13T12:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-12T21:35:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Manchester United have looked impressive against Spanish opposition in the Europa League, and Kevin Hatchard expects that theme to continue against Sevilla. United exceptional at home in all competitions Martial should come in for the injured Rashford Sevilla have lost both away games in the knockout rounds Red Devils are the 11/8 favourites to win competition Manchester United v SevillaThursday 13 April, 20:00Live on BT Sport Ten Hag can still have glorious first season Manchester United's 4-0 demolition at Brentford seems like a lifetime ago now. Cristiano Ronaldo huffed, puffed and sulked as Erik ten Hag's new-look side was torn asunder in the West London sunshine. Since then, Ronaldo has been jettisoned, a victim of his own hubris. Ten Hag has led his team to League Cup success, an FA Cup semi-final and fourth spot in the Premier League. In the Europa League, the Red Devils finished second in their group behind Real Sociedad, but they have since exacted their revenge on Spanish clubs, sweeping aside Barcelona and Real Betis. It's not an entirely pretty picture. United are still too reliant on Marcus Rashford for their goals (the England star has netted 15 of their 44 league strikes), and in the league they have won just five of their last 11 matches. That said, ten Hag has made clear progress in just a few months, and if United can sign a top-class striker in the summer, they have to be seen as title contenders for next term. The basis of United's progress this term has been their impressive home form. They have won 23 of their last 27 competitive matches at Old Trafford, which is a staggering body of work. In the Europa League they have won their last four matches at the Theatre of Dreams. Brazilian midfield enforcer Casemiro has been kicking his heels in the Premier League because of a long domestic ban, but he should start here, while Christian Eriksen made his long-awaited return from injury as a late substitute in the weekend's 2-0 win over Everton. Rashford limped out of the Everton win, and might have to be replaced by Frenchman Anthony Martial, who scored against the Toffees. Sevilla a shadow of the sides that graced UEL Sevilla understandably see the Europa League as their competition, given that they have won it a remarkable six times since the turn of the millennium, but this is no ordinary season for the Andalusians. Los Rojiblancos have been battling relegation throughout the campaign, and are already on their third different coach of the season. Julen Lopetegui was dumped after running out of steam, the return of Jorge Sampaoli failed to move the needle, and so the no-nonsense veteran Jose Luis Mendilibar has been parachuted in to get the club over the line in the race for safety. Sevilla were involved in an utterly bizarre game against Celta Vigo at the weekend. Despite seeing Pape Gueye sent off in the 19th minute, the hosts managed to build a 2-0 lead. However, tiredness crept in, and Mendilibar's men went from leading 2-0 in the 89th minute to having to settle for a 2-2 draw. They finished with nine men, and could even have lost. That result means Sevilla are only five points above the dropzone with ten games left. The UEL has offered some respite, but Sevilla have flirted with disaster. In the playoff round they thrashed PSV 3-0 at home but then lost 2-0 away, and in the last 16 they beat Fenerbahce 2-0, but rode their luck in a 1-0 second-leg reverse in Turkey. In their Champions League away games they drew 0-0 at Copenhagen, 1-1 at Borussia Dortmund and lost 3-1 at Manchester City. Jesus Corona and Joan Jordan are struggling with injuries, and are unlikely to feature. Youssef El-Nesyri will lead the line, and after a great World Cup with Morocco, he has scored 13 goals in 21 competitive appearances. United to take first-leg lead Given that United have won their home matches against Barcelona and Real Betis, who are both significantly better than Sevilla, the logic follows that the Red Devils should win this one too. United's home form is outstanding, and I just can't see Sevilla avoiding defeat. There are a couple of ways to play this. You could back United -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at [2.16], which certainly has some appeal, but the potential absence of Rashford is a concern. Mendilibar isn't particularly expansive, and I think he'll try to limit the damage here so that Sevilla still have something to play for at the Sanchez Pizjuan next week. You can use the Sportsbook to back United to win and Under 3.5 Goals at evens. That has paid out in 16 of United's last 24 competitive home matches. I'll be slightly greedier and throw in Over 6.5 Corners as well at [2.38]. Sevilla's La Liga games average just over nine corners, while United's PL average is 10.2. Back Manchester United to win v Sevilla, Over 6.5 Corners and Under 3.5 Goals @ 2.38", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Erik Ten Hag, United boss.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Erik Ten Hag, United boss.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Erik Ten Hag, United boss.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Kevin Hatchard", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin_hatchard" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Erik Ten Hag, United boss.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Erik Ten Hag, United boss.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Erik Ten Hag, United boss.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Erik Ten Hag, United boss.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Erik ten Hag is chasing European glory with Manchester United</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/man-utd-v-sevilla/32194364" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/man-utd-v-sevilla/32194364">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Manchester%20United%20v%20Sevilla%3A%20Back%20United%20to%20nudge%20in%20front%20at%20Old%20Trafford&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fmanchester-united-v-sevilla-europa-league-tips-back-united-to-nudge-in-front-in-first-leg-110423-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fmanchester-united-v-sevilla-europa-league-tips-back-united-to-nudge-in-front-in-first-leg-110423-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fmanchester-united-v-sevilla-europa-league-tips-back-united-to-nudge-in-front-in-first-leg-110423-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fmanchester-united-v-sevilla-europa-league-tips-back-united-to-nudge-in-front-in-first-leg-110423-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fmanchester-united-v-sevilla-europa-league-tips-back-united-to-nudge-in-front-in-first-leg-110423-140.html&text=Manchester%20United%20v%20Sevilla%3A%20Back%20United%20to%20nudge%20in%20front%20at%20Old%20Trafford" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>Manchester United have looked impressive against Spanish opposition in the Europa League, and Kevin Hatchard expects that theme to continue against Sevilla.</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>United exceptional at home in all competitions</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Martial should come in for the injured Rashford</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Sevilla have lost both away games in the knockout rounds</strong><strong></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/2005/winner-2022-23/924.317958255"><strong>Red Devils are the 11/8 favourites to win competition</strong></a></h3> </li> <hr><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211525084"><strong>Manchester United v Sevilla</strong></a><br><strong>Thursday 13 April, 20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport</strong></p><h2><strong>Ten Hag can still have glorious first season</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Manchester United's 4-0 demolition at Brentford seems like a lifetime ago now.</p><p>Cristiano Ronaldo huffed, puffed and sulked as Erik ten Hag's new-look side was torn asunder in the West London sunshine. Since then, Ronaldo has been jettisoned, a victim of his own hubris.</p><p>Ten Hag has led his team to <strong>League Cup success,</strong> an FA Cup semi-final and fourth spot in the Premier League.</p><p>In the Europa League, the Red Devils finished second in their group behind Real Sociedad, but they have since exacted their revenge on Spanish clubs, sweeping aside Barcelona and Real Betis.</p><p>It's not an entirely pretty picture. United are still too reliant on <strong>Marcus Rashford</strong> for their goals (the England star has netted 15 of their 44 league strikes), and in the league they have won just five of their last 11 matches.</p><p>That said, ten Hag has made clear progress in just a few months, and if United can sign a top-class striker in the summer, they have to be seen as title contenders for next term.</p><blockquote> <p>The basis of United's progress this term has been their impressive home form. They have won 23 of their last 27 competitive matches at Old Trafford, which is a staggering body of work. In the Europa League they have won their last four matches at the Theatre of Dreams.</p> </blockquote><p>Brazilian midfield enforcer <strong>Casemiro</strong> has been kicking his heels in the Premier League because of a long domestic ban, but he should start here, while <strong>Christian Eriksen</strong> made his long-awaited return from injury as a late substitute in the weekend's 2-0 win over Everton.</p><p>Rashford limped out of the Everton win, and might have to be replaced by Frenchman <strong>Anthony Martial, </strong>who scored against the Toffees.</p><h2><strong>Sevilla a shadow of the sides that graced UEL</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Sevilla </strong>understandably see the Europa League as their competition, given that they have won it a remarkable<strong> six times </strong>since the turn of the millennium, but this is no ordinary season for the Andalusians.</p><p>Los Rojiblancos have been battling relegation throughout the campaign, and are already on their third different coach of the season.</p><p><strong>Julen Lopetegui </strong>was dumped after running out of steam, the return of Jorge Sampaoli failed to move the needle, and so the no-nonsense veteran <strong>Jose Luis Mendilibar</strong> has been parachuted in to get the club over the line in the race for safety.</p><p>Sevilla were involved in an utterly bizarre game against Celta Vigo at the weekend.</p><p>Despite seeing Pape Gueye sent off in the 19th minute, the hosts managed to build a 2-0 lead. However, tiredness crept in, and Mendilibar's men went from leading 2-0 in the 89th minute to having to settle for a 2-2 draw.</p><p>They finished with nine men, and could even have lost. That result means Sevilla are only <strong>five points above the dropzone</strong> with ten games left.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>The UEL has offered some respite, but Sevilla have flirted with disaster. In the playoff round they thrashed PSV 3-0 at home but then lost 2-0 away, and in the last 16 they beat Fenerbahce 2-0, but rode their luck in a 1-0 second-leg reverse in Turkey. </strong></p> </blockquote><p>In their Champions League away games they drew 0-0 at Copenhagen, 1-1 at Borussia Dortmund and lost 3-1 at Manchester City.</p><p>Jesus Corona and Joan Jordan are struggling with injuries, and are unlikely to feature. <strong>Youssef El-Nesyri</strong> will lead the line, and after a great World Cup with Morocco, he has scored 13 goals in 21 competitive appearances.</p><h2><strong>United to take first-leg lead</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Given that United have won their home matches against Barcelona and Real Betis, who are both significantly better than Sevilla, the logic follows that the Red Devils should win this one too.</p><p>United's home form is outstanding, and I just can't see Sevilla avoiding defeat.</p><p>There are a couple of ways to play this. You could back United -1.5 on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211525134"><strong>Asian Handicap</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.16</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>, which certainly has some appeal, but the potential absence of Rashford is a concern.</p><p>Mendilibar isn't particularly expansive, and I think he'll try to limit the damage here so that Sevilla still have something to play for at the Sanchez Pizjuan next week.</p><p>You can use the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/man-utd-v-sevilla/32194364"><strong>Sportsbook</strong></a> to back United to win and Under 3.5 Goals at evens.</p><p>That has <strong>paid out in 16 of United's last 24 competitive home matches</strong>. I'll be slightly greedier and throw in Over 6.5 Corners as well at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.38</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b>.</p><p>Sevilla's La Liga games average just over nine corners, while United's PL average is 10.2.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Manchester United to win v Sevilla, Over 6.5 Corners and Under 3.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/man-utd-v-sevilla/32194364" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.38</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 10 Get 2 on Accas or Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a <strong>£2 free bet </strong>when you spend £10 on<strong> football accas or Bet Builders </strong>this week. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2120423FB">You must opt-in</a>. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/man-utd-v-sevilla/32194364">Back Manchester United to win, Under 3.5 Goals and Over 6.5 Corners at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.38</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b></a></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/man-utd-v-sevilla/32194364" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/man-utd-v-sevilla/32194364">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Manchester%20United%20v%20Sevilla%3A%20Back%20United%20to%20nudge%20in%20front%20at%20Old%20Trafford&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fmanchester-united-v-sevilla-europa-league-tips-back-united-to-nudge-in-front-in-first-leg-110423-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fmanchester-united-v-sevilla-europa-league-tips-back-united-to-nudge-in-front-in-first-leg-110423-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fmanchester-united-v-sevilla-europa-league-tips-back-united-to-nudge-in-front-in-first-leg-110423-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fmanchester-united-v-sevilla-europa-league-tips-back-united-to-nudge-in-front-in-first-leg-110423-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fmanchester-united-v-sevilla-europa-league-tips-back-united-to-nudge-in-front-in-first-leg-110423-140.html&text=Manchester%20United%20v%20Sevilla%3A%20Back%20United%20to%20nudge%20in%20front%20at%20Old%20Trafford" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/betis-v-manchester-united-tips---hosts-attitude-can-help-our-bet-builder-140323-140.html">Real Betis v Man Utd: Hosts' attitude can help our Bet Builder</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Casemiro Man Utd.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Casemiro%20Man%20Utd.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/arsenal-v-sporting-europa-league-tips-back-martinelli-to-score-but-lions-to-leave-a-scar-140323-140.html">Arsenal v Sporting: Back Martinelli to continue scoring but Lions to leave a scar</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/08/MikelArtetaPointing1280-thumb-1280x720-162946.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2022/08/MikelArtetaPointing1280-thumb-1280x720-162946.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-tips-six-bets-to-back-from-six-second-leg-matches-on-thursday-150323-140.html">Europa League Tips: Six bets for six second leg matches on Thursday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/vincenzo grifo 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/vincenzo%20grifo%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-tips-best-bets-from-thursdays-three-quarter-finals-including-roma-bet-builder-110423-140.html">Europa League Tips: Betfair best bets for each quarter-final on Thursday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/xabi alonso 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/xabi%20alonso%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-trio-of-boosted-bankers-160323-35.html">The Daily Acca: A trio of boosted bankers</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-71-midweek-boost-150323-35.html">The Daily Acca: A 7/1 midweek boost</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/Patrick Vieira Palace-thumb-1280x720-168196.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2022/10/Patrick%20Vieira%20Palace-thumb-1280x720-168196.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">More UEFA Europa League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" class=" "> Glenn Hoddle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class="active "> UEFA Europa League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" class=" "> Latest Transfer News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1681337264" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
UEFA Europa League
Manchester United v Sevilla: Back United to nudge in front at Old Trafford
Football
Grand National
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
The Masters
Football
Racing
Cricket