City to respond to Guardiola comments

Rodri & Gundogan look good for shots

7/2 Bet Builder for Etihad clash

Pep Guardiola threw down the gauntlet to his players on Thursday night - and now we await the response.

One would imagine the things he said in public after the 4-2 win over Spurs were largely said in the dressing room at half time.

If so, he got an immediate reaction and the players will know the standards required from the get-go here.

Wolves have improved under Julen Lopetegui but this is a different level to anything they've faced so far during his tenure and I'm happy to back City to both win the game and be ahead at half time.

The start of the second half against Spurs hit the spot and I'd expect the hosts to make a fast start here.

In terms of individuals, I'm always happy to steer clear of short prices around the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne and seek out the value among some of the lesser lights.

Rodri is a player I've been following for shots this season - he's had nine of them in his last three home Premier League games.

I'll put the Spaniard down for 2+ shots here, something he's landed in six of nine home league matches this season.

I'll repeat that trick with Ilkay Gundogan, who has had 2+ shots in five of his last seven domestic starts in all competitions.

Put the four legs together in a Bet Builder and you get just over 7/2.

