Arsenal v Man Utd with both sides at the top end of the table? It's almost like the good old days of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger butting heads for Premier League supremacy.

As with previous Bet Builder specials such as those during the World Cup, the Bet Builders are based on different ways the game could go, or how different stars on show could light it up - and backing them accordingly.

And by also mixing in some of the most important stats and trends here's some Bet Builder options for you to get stuck in to for the big Arsenal v Man Utd game.

The Arsenal enjoy home comforts Bet Builder

Arsenal are top of the league, they've beaten most of the big sides already this season even if they did lost at Old Trafford which remains their only league defeat this season.

The Gunners have won five of their last seven at home against Man Utd and after the Red Devils were held at Crystal Palace during the week they've showed they do have obvious weaknesses.

Mikel Arteta's side can expose them having scored in 17 of their 18 league games so far thie season, while they've also not conceded a single goal in 2023.

So to win here the Gunners will dominate the ball, win the corner count as they did in the last meeting and also keep Utd from scoring.

Arsenal win to nil & Arsenal most corners 5/1

The same again for Man Utd Bet Builder

Man Utd ran out 3-1 winners in September at Old Trafford in a hard-fought contest where Arsenal dominated the ball but Erik ten Hag's side proved to be far more clinical.

It was an away performance in many ways so why not do exactly the same at the Emirates this time around?

The Red Devils have already shown more than enough to believe than can get three points here, and they had six shots on target in the home fixture with just 39% possession.

They're a better side now if anything despite drawing at Crystal Palace during the week so can easily match that shots on target total - while away from home they'll likely match the three bookings from the first game.

Man Utd win, BTTS, Man Utd 5+ shots on target & over 2.5 cards 16/1

The home side scores three Bet Builder



This might be a bit of wishful thinking here for Arsenal fans but the last three times these teams have met it's been a home win with the hosts notching three goals all three times - with two 3-1s and a 3-2.

Away wins are few and far between, with just one in the last 10 Premier League head-to-heads so if that trend continues then it'll be a good night for the Gunners with three points and three goals.

Recent games at the Emirates also back up this one, with Arsenal scoring at least three times in four of their last five league games at home - including putting exactly three pass Spurs, Liverpool and West Ham.

You can back Arsenal to score over 2.5 goals in this game at 9/4 but that can't be included in a Bet Builder so we'll plug in a home win and tag on both teams to score and over 3.5 goals as we fancy Utd to find the back of the next at least once.

Arsenal win, over 3.5 goals & both teams to score 4/1

The Gunners trio to shine Bet Builder

The Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah tio has been the spearhead for this Arsenal serge, and these three will no doubt be the stars if the hosts win it.

And they've got some form to go on too, with Saka scoring in his last two Premier League games against Utd so going for three in a row.

Martinelli has been especially effective at home with 10 goal involvements in his last 10 at the Emirates - weighing in with six goals an four assists.

So we'll take Martinelli and Saka both in the 'score or assist' markets as their spread of goal involvements is pretty even, while for Nketiah we'll add 2+ shots on target for him - which he's managed in his last three games.

A nice cherry on top here is Martinelli to have 2+ fouls in this huge game, which hs'e got form for as he's had 2+ fouls in games against Utd, Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea.

Saka & Martinelli goal or assist, Nketiah 2+ shots on target & Martinelli 2+ fouls 16/1

The red-hot Rashford leads Utd Bet Builder

Marcus Rashford has been electric since the World Cup, and despite a rare down game at Palace, Arsenal can bring the very best out in him once again.

He'd scored in seven straight before Palace, and against the Gunners he's scored four and had four assists in 10 Premier League starts against them.

They're his favoured opponents and he'll score against them again if Man Utd get the victory they need here to blow a hole in the title race.

He's not the only one though, with Bruno Fernandes becoming more and more crucial to Utd as he continues to emerge from Ronaldo's shadow, and he'll either score or assist here to help Rashford out.

And what about Antony? The expensive summer signing hasn't been too effective as yet but he's scored a couple recently and loves to have a shot - we'll take him to hit the target just once here to help boost our Bet Builder odds.

Man Utd win, Rashford to score, Fernandes goal or assist & Antony 1+ shot on target 20/1

