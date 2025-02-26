Bet of the Day

Wednesday Football Tips: Back Bruno and Ipswich duo in 7/1 Bet Builder at Old Trafford

Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes points his team in the right direction
Back Bruno Fernandes to lead 7/1 Bet Builder for Man Utd v Ipswich

Paul Higham fancies a 7/18.00 shots on target treble for Man Utd v Ipswich, with the only certainty at Old Trafford being both sides will cough up chances to the other...

Football... Only Bettor - Listen to the latest episode now.

Man Utd vs Ipswich
Wednesday 26 February, 19:30 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports 4

A second half response at Goodison dug Ruben Amorim out of an almighty hole at the weekend. Surely now a return to Old Trafford and visit of lowly Ipswich will help Man Utd grab a confidence-boosting victory, won't it?

It's almost impossible to guess what you'll get from United these days, so much so I'm not even that confident of them beating an Ipswich side that'll almost certainly go down, even as big 8/151.53 home favourites.

The Tractor Boys have conceded 54 goals though from 140 shots on target, so there's hope there for the Red Devils. But Amorim's men have hardly been rock solid at the back so a few shots on target here looks like a decent play in a game filled with far more questions than answers.

Match Preview

Man Utd - Ipswich
Man Utd
  1. W
  2. L
  3. L
  4. L
  5. W
  6. L
Ipswich
  1. L
  2. L
  3. L
  4. D
  5. L
  6. L
Full Stats Powered by Opta

Leg 1: Bruno Fernandes 2+ shots on target

Everything good attacking wise for United emanates from Bruno Fernandes. He's not been blameless in their struggles this season but he's also been one of their few bright spots.

He didn't hit the target at Portman Road in the reverse fixture but had three shots, and he hit the target twice at Goodison Park on Saturday for the 10th time this season for club and country.

Ipswich give sides plenty of room the way they play and Fernandes should be able to exploit that. As we saw on Saturday he's pretty handy from set pieces.

Fernandes has had multiple shots on target in three of his last five home league games, with one shot on target in the other two so he's been consistently hovering around this mark. He's 13/102.30 for 2+ shots on target on Wednesday night. 

Leg 2: Liam Delap 1+ shot on target

Liam Delap looks a no brainer here to hit the target at 4/61.67 - as he's managed in five of his last seven outings.

His power and pace looks all wrong for United's defenders, as he showed in the reverse fixture by hitting the target twice, one of seven games with multiple efforts on goal this season.

So it's tempting to add him for 2+ shots on target at a much bigger 16/54.20 here but we're playing a treble with lower risk (hopefully) so will stick with just the one and maybe back that bigger price as a single.

Leg 3: Omari Hutchinson 1+ shot on target

He scored one of his three league goals this season against United in November so Omari Hutchinson should fancy his chances of at least hitting the target again.

He's 13/102.30 for 1+ shot on target and that's a decent price because, although he's got five fewer shots on target than Delap, Hutchinson has been in great recent form on this one with a shot on target in six of the last seven games.

Hutchinson scored against Spurs at the weekend and the way he presses high up the pitch could provide him with chances given how sloppy United can be at the back.

Recommended Bet

Back Fernandes 2+ shots on target, Delap & Hutchinson 1+ shot on target

SBK7/1

Now read why Ste Tudor is backing an Ipswich corners bet at Old Trafford

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Club World Cup

Club World Cup: Chelsea and Man City latest with odds, match info and more

  • Max Liu
Chelsea and Man City
Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Madrid move 12/1 after Fernandes turns down Al Hilal

  • Max Liu
Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium
Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Dangerous Danes can avoid defeat

  • Kevin Hatchard
Kevin Hatchard's Bet of the Day

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: Dangerous Danes can avoid defeat

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Tuesday Football Tips: Back 11/2 Arsenal pair in England's showdown in Spain

  3. Football Betting Tips

    FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Back 14/1 tournament winner and two more early tips

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Back 17/2 Bet Builder in crunch Brazilian clash

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Champions League Final: Back Milan in 30/1 PSG v Inter Bet Builder

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman