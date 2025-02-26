Wednesday Football Tips: Back Bruno and Ipswich duo in 7/1 Bet Builder at Old Trafford
Paul Higham fancies a 7/18.00 shots on target treble for Man Utd v Ipswich, with the only certainty at Old Trafford being both sides will cough up chances to the other...
-
Both sides allowed 100+ shots on target each this season
-
Fernandes behind all Utd's good work
-
Ipswich's front two could cause problems
-
Shoot for profit with 7/18.00 Bet Builder treble
-
Football... Only Bettor - Listen to the latest episode now.
Man Utd vs Ipswich
Wednesday 26 February, 19:30 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports 4
A second half response at Goodison dug Ruben Amorim out of an almighty hole at the weekend. Surely now a return to Old Trafford and visit of lowly Ipswich will help Man Utd grab a confidence-boosting victory, won't it?
It's almost impossible to guess what you'll get from United these days, so much so I'm not even that confident of them beating an Ipswich side that'll almost certainly go down, even as big 8/151.53 home favourites.
The Tractor Boys have conceded 54 goals though from 140 shots on target, so there's hope there for the Red Devils. But Amorim's men have hardly been rock solid at the back so a few shots on target here looks like a decent play in a game filled with far more questions than answers.
Match Preview
Man Utd
- W
- L
- L
- L
- W
- L
Ipswich
- L
- L
- L
- D
- L
- L
Leg 1: Bruno Fernandes 2+ shots on target
Everything good attacking wise for United emanates from Bruno Fernandes. He's not been blameless in their struggles this season but he's also been one of their few bright spots.
He didn't hit the target at Portman Road in the reverse fixture but had three shots, and he hit the target twice at Goodison Park on Saturday for the 10th time this season for club and country.
Ipswich give sides plenty of room the way they play and Fernandes should be able to exploit that. As we saw on Saturday he's pretty handy from set pieces.
Fernandes has had multiple shots on target in three of his last five home league games, with one shot on target in the other two so he's been consistently hovering around this mark. He's 13/102.30 for 2+ shots on target on Wednesday night.
Leg 2: Liam Delap 1+ shot on target
Liam Delap looks a no brainer here to hit the target at 4/61.67 - as he's managed in five of his last seven outings.
His power and pace looks all wrong for United's defenders, as he showed in the reverse fixture by hitting the target twice, one of seven games with multiple efforts on goal this season.
So it's tempting to add him for 2+ shots on target at a much bigger 16/54.20 here but we're playing a treble with lower risk (hopefully) so will stick with just the one and maybe back that bigger price as a single.
Leg 3: Omari Hutchinson 1+ shot on target
He scored one of his three league goals this season against United in November so Omari Hutchinson should fancy his chances of at least hitting the target again.
He's 13/102.30 for 1+ shot on target and that's a decent price because, although he's got five fewer shots on target than Delap, Hutchinson has been in great recent form on this one with a shot on target in six of the last seven games.
Hutchinson scored against Spurs at the weekend and the way he presses high up the pitch could provide him with chances given how sloppy United can be at the back.
Now read why Ste Tudor is backing an Ipswich corners bet at Old Trafford
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
