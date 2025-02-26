Premier League Midweek Tips: Doucoure and Trossard backed plus 4/1 Anfield double

Doucoure at the fore once more

Kulusevski shot shout at 21/10 3.10

Goal-fest backed at home of champions-elect

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Wednesday's Premier League Tips

Brentford v Everton (19:30) - Back the usual suspects





A routine dismissal of Leicester at the weekend saw the usual suspects get on the score-sheet for Brentford. Yoane Wissa bagged his 12th of the campaign while Bryan Mbeumo notched his 15th, equaling his best ever haul for the Bees.

The duo have scored 57.4% of their team's league goals this term and what should concern Everton is that 66.6% of them combined have been converted at the Gtech.

Balancing that out, there is Brentford's poor recent form at home to consider - winless in five - but in truth the Toffees travel south in fine spirits regardless of what shape their opponents are in. Transformed under David Moyes they are now unbeaten in six, scoring 2.3 goals per 90 in that period.

No player better epitomizes their awakening than Abdoulaye Doucoure who had no goals, assists or cards to his name from August to the start of January. Since then he's been sent off, booked, scored twice and assisted once.





Recommended Bet Back Doucoure to score or be carded SBK 5/4

Man United v Ipswich (19:30) - Corners at a premium

United's first half issues have been well documented, but are worth repeating after another drab opening 45 minutes at Goodison.

It is now 17 games since Rubim Amorim's notorious slow starters have scored from open play before the break. Add those halves up and it amounts to a little shy of 13 hours of football with just a single goal to their name, a penalty.

On Merseyside, before half-time, they accrued an xG of 0.04.

Tipping them to struggle early doors against Ipswich therefore is a logical move, especially at fair prices. United are 7/52.40 to fire another first-half blank. Ipswich are 7/42.75 to score over 0.5 goals before the break and further compound the Reds' misery.

Corners though are prioritised here, with Kieran McKenna's side picking up the third fewest all season and so often a scant number on their travels.

Just 2.2 per game across their five most recent aways is testament to that.

Recommended Bet Back Ipswich under 3.5 corners SBK 19/20

Read Paul Higham's Man Utd v Ipswich preview and find out why he's backing Bruno and Rory

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (19:30) - Gunners on the ropes

Forest will hope to capitalise on their opponents barely having time to absorb and assimilate a disastrous weekend. Not only did the Gunners lose their first league home game for 11 months but yet another title bid has now run aground, the Gunners now 12/113.00 to win the title on the Betfair Sportsbook. Add in the long-term absence of four of their best attackers and Mikel Arteta's men are reeling.

Can the hosts take full advantage? Three losses in four suggests not but the Tricky Trees remain a serious proposition at the City Ground, 7-0 winners the last time out. Chris Wood boasts eight goals in eight while Anthony Elanga has racked up five assists in recent weeks, the bulk of them for the New Zealander.

For the visitors, Leandro Trossard is worth backing in the shots market, taking on five against the Hammers. Arguably the Belgian doesn't get the credit he deserves.

And perhaps a defence of Arsenal's disciplinary record is warranted here too, as they face widespread criticism for receiving so many reds under Arteta.

The Gunners have picked up the fifth fewest number of cautions this term, four fewer than Forest who nobody would claim are persistent sinners.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS, Trossard to have 1 or more SOT and under 4.5 cards SBK 7/2

Read Dave Tindall's Nottm Forest v Arsenal preview and find out why he's backing a low-scoring draw



City have long considered Spurs a bogey side, capable of turning on the style regardless of their form elsewhere. Last November they went to the Etihad and ruthlessly dismantled Pep Guardiola's creation, exposing their every flaw.

This comprehensive foul-goal mauling played out amidst a crisis that eventually saw Tottenham become a national punchline.

It really doesn't bode well then for the visitors that Ange Postecoglou's men are in fairly decent shape for this one, welcoming a couple of key players back to the fold after injury and buoyant from three wins on the bounce.



With City almost passively accepting their fate against Liverpool last weekend will we see a similar narrative in North London? After all, City at their best would routinely come unstuck in this fixture. What chance City at their worst?

It gets even more ominous too because Dejan Kulusevski has recovered his aim, scoring a beauty at Portman Road.



For a good while it was Son and Kane who were City's chief tormentors but the Swede has gleefully taken on the mantle with eight goal involvements in his eight previous meetings.

In Tottenham's League Cup win over the Blues in October, the 24-year-old conjured up four key passes, two assists, and took on two attempts, one on target.

Recommended Bet Back Kulusevski to have 1 or more shots in each half SBK 21/10

Read Opta's in-depth preview of Tottenham v Man City

Liverpool v Newcastle (20:15) - 4/1 double fancied

Liverpool's victory at the Etihad felt like a coronation minus a crown and with an 11-point gap now secured this could play into Newcastle's hands. Even the slightest dip in intensity could be capitalised upon by Isak and co, especially if the Magpies replicate their superb first-half showing vs Forest.

Of course, alternatively, the Reds could roll the visitors over, as they've done to every side but one at home this term. Arne Slot's side may have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five at Anfield but they've scored 2+ goals in their last 17 there across all comps. It's also probably worth highlighting that Newcastle last won in the league at Anfield way, way back in 1994.

Goals tend to feature strongly in this match-up, as evidenced by the 3-3 that played out at St James Park earlier in the campaign and let's additionally go with some friction in the centre-circle.

If Liverpool's win on Sunday felt nailed-on it genuinely surprised that Alexis Mac Allister didn't foul once, nor was he fouled. The Argentine accrued 17 foul involvements in his five previous outings and with Bruno Guimaraes being the top-flight's most fouled player - by some distance - a booking or two feels likely. Mac Allister is 16/54.20 to be carded.





Recommended Bet Back over 3.5 goals and Mac Allister to commit 1 or more foul in each half SBK 4/1

Read Kevin Hatchard's Liverpool v Newcastle preview and get two more tips

Thursday's Premier League Tips

West Ham v Leicester (20:00) - Hosts ahead at break and final whistle

The Hammers have not won back-to-back in the top-flight for a calendar year but Thursday evening offers up a great chance to put that right, taking on a Foxes side that is disintegrating before our very eyes.

Ten defeats in 11 has anchored Ruud van Nistelrooy's malfunctioning side into the bottom three and more often than not the defeats have been emphatic. Twice in their last three outings, Leicester have found themselves three down at the break.



West Ham may have problems of their own - not least losing three of their last four at home to nil - but a headline-grabbing win at the Emirates will have galvanized them.

And frankly that's more than enough at present to comfortably beat a broken and doomed Leicester.