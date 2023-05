De Bruyne had 3 shots on target at the Bernabeu

Carvajal gave away four fouls last week

Back 9/1 Bet Builder on cards and shots at the Etihad

Can Pep finally win it for City?

What a game we've got going down at the Etihad with Man City and Pep Guardiola's quest to finally win the Champions League coming down to a titanic home clash with Real Madrid.

For the record, I think Inter will give either side a really tough time in the final, but whoever wins this one will be favourites.

As for how this game will play out - I've done the Man City v Real Madrid Betfair match preview for a more in-depth look.

It's worth a look for our daily column though, because there aren't too many other games on and also because betfair's Sportsbook has their Bet £5 get a free £5 Bet Builder offer on for an ideal game for player props.

You have to fancy City, one of the few teams with more financial clout than Real Madrid, but the defending champions live for these type of games - it won't be smooth sailing.

Carvajal's card is marked

This game could go either way, but what we'll try and do here is pick out a couple of value picks that should come off regardless of the outcome.

Referee Artur Soares Dias missed a few bad tackles in the first leg - a few of them from Dani Carvajal who somehow failed to see yellow, or even red!

Polish official Szymon Marciniak refereed that crazy World Cup final last year and won't make the same mistake.

There's no way Marciniak, who has given out seven yellows, two penalties and one red in his last two Champions League games, did not see and hear all about Carvajal - his card is marked...

So 6/4 on the Spanish right back getting booked here looks something of a gift.

Kevin crucial for Man City chances

And onto the main man, no, not Erling Haaland, but Kevin De Bruyne - for me the undoubted star of this Man City team.

Antonio Rudiger was all over Haaland like a cheap suit last week but nobody could stop De Bruyne's arrowed finish into the bottom corner.

The Belgian playmaker is just 4/6 for a goal or assist but a more juicy 13/5 to have 2+ shots on target.

It's not a regular occurrance by any means, but he had three in the Bernabeu and has managed this in two of his last three games - and if City are to win this they'll need him to be leading the way.

Real will be deep to avoid space in behind for Haaland, but De Bruyne will have some room to shoot from range, and on such a big night he's the big-game player who needs to step up.