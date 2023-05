Ultimate prize at stake for Pep and City

So this is it for Pep Guardiola and Man City, this is what it's all about for both the manager and the Abu Dhabi owners as their ultimate prize is to win the Champions League - and it could all hinge on this showdown at the Etihad.

Guardiola will always have that slight question mark against him if he fails to conquer European football again with both the hugely dominant German side in Bayern Munich and unlimited state funding at Man City.

Whoever wins this tie will be favourites in the final, and conditions are perfect with Guardiola having rested a few players at Goodison and with the league title basically wrapped up - he can freely unloaded his full armoury on his old rivals Real Madrid for a place in the final.

They've only lost one of their last five against Real and are unbeaten in 25 Champions League games at home - but have lost two semi-finals against Madrid in the last seven years, so will be hoping this is third time lucky.

Real ready for Etihad showdown

Carlo Ancelotti's side are European royalty, and nobody is better suited to this situation than the 14-time champions who have won their last two away games in England against Chelsea and Liverpool.

The defending champions are winless in four previous trips to Man City though so they'll have to break new ground to return to the final - although the spectre of penalties does await if there's another draw.

Ancelotti will overtake Sir Alex Ferguson with his 191st Champions League game as manager, and with Barcelona claiming the Spanish title this is also their only focus.

Real have a full squad to select from and Ancelotti has already said he knows what team he'll put out - with Guardiola previously throwing the odd curveball in selection the team sheets will be interesting in what should be a classic encounter.

City favourites but it could go the distance

City have won their last 15 games at the Etihad so rightly they go in as 6/10 favourites while Real Madrid are a huge price at 4/1 to win the game within the 90 minutes.

It's 17/5 on the draw, which is the only result that will take us to extra-time and possibly penalties, which is a nice and easy scenario with no away goals these days.

Back either team to win in extra time @ 6/1

Either team to win in extra-time at 6/1 looks intriguing going on the first leg and how Real's knockout ties with City and Chelsea last year went. It's 7/1 on the ultimate drama of a penalty shootout to decide who goes to the final.

It was a tight and tactical affair in the Bernabeu last week with both sides having spells of dominance, both scoring wonderful goals and both keepers making important saves.

Both teams to score this week is 8/13 and it's hard to imagine that not coming off, while over 2.5 goals is favoured at 4/7 this time with all the firepower on show and the history of goals when these two meet.

Target Cards and corners for free Bet Builder

There's another Bet £5 get a free £5 Bet Builder offer on the Betfair Sportsbook for this game, and the two areas to target here are cards and corners.

We had two bookings each in the first leg - and that's with Dani Carvajal somehow escaping a yellow, possibly a red, and a number of other bad fouls not being dealt with as we'd expect.

Back over 12.5 corners, City over 1.5 cards & Real over 2.5 cards 11/1

Over 4.5 cards is 11/10 but you can take the individual team approach here and back Real to get over 2.5 cards at Evens and City to get over 1.5 cards at 4/7.

We also had 15 corners at the Bernabeu last week despite just two goals (City 8-7 Real) and again we'll swing for the fences and back over 12.5 corners here at 14/5 - with Real likely to have less of the ball and so perhaps not match their tally from last week.

Ride Rodri for player props

Erling Haaland will probably score again, unless Antonio Rudiger sticks to him like glue again, while Kevin De Bruyne's laser last week made it goals in three of his last five games against Real.

Karim Benzema has scored in four of those five and netted twice at the Etihad last season and looks the pick of the prices at 2/1 to score anytime.

Vinicius Junior will catch many punters' eyes with his 3/1 shout for anytime scorer. The Brazilian to have just 1+ shot on target at 4/6 would be my selection for a player prop Bet Builder though.

Rodri, Vinicius & Carvajal 2+ fouls, Rodri 90+ pass attempts, Vincius 1+ shot on target 14/1

Being away from home with European referees though we should dig in to Real Madrid's fouls - with Vinicius and Carvajal both pretty nailed-on to give away 2+ fouls given their form.

Rodri will surely join them as the man often tasked with breaking up the counter attacks, while we'll also add in the Spaniard for 90+ pass attempts after recording 81 last week in the away leg.

One late shout for when the teamsheets come in is a double on Rudiger and Manuel Akanji for 2+ fouls each, which at the time of writing comes in at 15/2.

Eder Militao is back from suspension but could Ancelotti be tempted to deploy Rudiger again as Haaland's personal minder like last week? If he does the German will at least match is two fouls from last week.

Akanji is always a good shout in big games for fouls - and is especially susceptible against counter attacks so if both of those men start get them in!