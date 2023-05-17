</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Man City v Real Madrid: Back 14/1 & 11/1 Bet Builders for Etihad epic
Paul Higham
16 May 2023
2 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/man-city-v-real-madrid-champions-league-betting-tips-14-1-free-bet-builder-150523-1063.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-16T09:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-17T06:13:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Paul Higham is expecting a long and tense night at the Etihad with two big-priced Bet Builders as Man City and Real Madrid clash again for a place in the Champions League final. Man City unbeaten in 25 home Champions League games Get 14/1 on player props Bet Builder Back 11/1 Bet Builder on cards and corners at the Etihad Bet £5 get £5 Bet Builder on Man City v Real Madrid Ultimate prize at stake for Pep and City So this is it for Pep Guardiola and Man City, this is what it's all about for both the manager and the Abu Dhabi owners as their ultimate prize is to win the Champions League - and it could all hinge on this showdown at the Etihad. Guardiola will always have that slight question mark against him if he fails to conquer European football again with both the hugely dominant German side in Bayern Munich and unlimited state funding at Man City. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-city-vs-real-madrid/966368/"] Whoever wins this tie will be favourites in the final, and conditions are perfect with Guardiola having rested a few players at Goodison and with the league title basically wrapped up - he can freely unloaded his full armoury on his old rivals Real Madrid for a place in the final. They've only lost one of their last five against Real and are unbeaten in 25 Champions League games at home - but have lost two semi-finals against Madrid in the last seven years, so will be hoping this is third time lucky. Real ready for Etihad showdown Carlo Ancelotti's side are European royalty, and nobody is better suited to this situation than the 14-time champions who have won their last two away games in England against Chelsea and Liverpool. The defending champions are winless in four previous trips to Man City though so they'll have to break new ground to return to the final - although the spectre of penalties does await if there's another draw. [matchPredictionsHeadToHead url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-city-vs-real-madrid/966368/"] Ancelotti will overtake Sir Alex Ferguson with his 191st Champions League game as manager, and with Barcelona claiming the Spanish title this is also their only focus. Real have a full squad to select from and Ancelotti has already said he knows what team he'll put out - with Guardiola previously throwing the odd curveball in selection the team sheets will be interesting in what should be a classic encounter. City favourites but it could go the distance City have won their last 15 games at the Etihad so rightly they go in as 6/10 favourites while Real Madrid are a huge price at 4/1 to win the game within the 90 minutes. It's 17/5 on the draw, which is the only result that will take us to extra-time and possibly penalties, which is a nice and easy scenario with no away goals these days. Back either team to win in extra time @ 6/1 Either team to win in extra-time at 6/1 looks intriguing going on the first leg and how Real's knockout ties with City and Chelsea last year went. It's 7/1 on the ultimate drama of a penalty shootout to decide who goes to the final. It was a tight and tactical affair in the Bernabeu last week with both sides having spells of dominance, both scoring wonderful goals and both keepers making important saves. Both teams to score this week is 8/13 and it's hard to imagine that not coming off, while over 2.5 goals is favoured at 4/7 this time with all the firepower on show and the history of goals when these two meet. Target Cards and corners for free Bet Builder There's another Bet £5 get a free £5 Bet Builder offer on the Betfair Sportsbook for this game, and the two areas to target here are cards and corners. We had two bookings each in the first leg - and that's with Dani Carvajal somehow escaping a yellow, possibly a red, and a number of other bad fouls not being dealt with as we'd expect. Back over 12.5 corners, City over 1.5 cards &amp; Real over 2.5 cards 11/1 Over 4.5 cards is 11/10 but you can take the individual team approach here and back Real to get over 2.5 cards at Evens and City to get over 1.5 cards at 4/7. We also had 15 corners at the Bernabeu last week despite just two goals (City 8-7 Real) and again we'll swing for the fences and back over 12.5 corners here at 14/5 - with Real likely to have less of the ball and so perhaps not match their tally from last week. Ride Rodri for player props Erling Haaland will probably score again, unless Antonio Rudiger sticks to him like glue again, while Kevin De Bruyne's laser last week made it goals in three of his last five games against Real. Karim Benzema has scored in four of those five and netted twice at the Etihad last season and looks the pick of the prices at 2/1 to score anytime. Vinicius Junior will catch many punters' eyes with his 3/1 shout for anytime scorer. The Brazilian to have just 1+ shot on target at 4/6 would be my selection for a player prop Bet Builder though. Rodri, Vinicius &amp; Carvajal 2+ fouls, Rodri 90+ pass attempts, Vincius 1+ shot on target 14/1 Being away from home with European referees though we should dig in to Real Madrid's fouls - with Vinicius and Carvajal both pretty nailed-on to give away 2+ fouls given their form. Rodri will surely join them as the man often tasked with breaking up the counter attacks, while we'll also add in the Spaniard for 90+ pass attempts after recording 81 last week in the away leg. One late shout for when the teamsheets come in is a double on Rudiger and Manuel Akanji for 2+ fouls each, which at the time of writing comes in at 15/2. Eder Militao is back from suspension but could Ancelotti be tempted to deploy Rudiger again as Haaland's personal minder like last week? If he does the German will at least match is two fouls from last week. Akanji is always a good shout in big games for fouls - and is especially susceptible against counter attacks so if both of those men start get them in! Preview the UEFA Champions League Season 2022/2023 match on 17 May 2023: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Manchester City vs Real Madrid ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2023-05-17 20:00", "endDate": "2023-05-17 20:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/man-city-v-real-madrid-champions-league-betting-tips-14-1-free-bet-builder-150523-1063.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Etihad Stadium", "address" : "Etihad Stadium" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Manchester City", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "UEFA Champions League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Real Madrid", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "UEFA Champions League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-real-madrid/32339562" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-real-madrid/32339562">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Man%20City%20v%20Real%20Madrid%3A%20Back%2014%2F1%20%26%2011%2F1%20Bet%20Builders%20for%20Etihad%20epic&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fman-city-v-real-madrid-champions-league-betting-tips-14-1-free-bet-builder-150523-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fman-city-v-real-madrid-champions-league-betting-tips-14-1-free-bet-builder-150523-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fman-city-v-real-madrid-champions-league-betting-tips-14-1-free-bet-builder-150523-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fman-city-v-real-madrid-champions-league-betting-tips-14-1-free-bet-builder-150523-1063.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampions-league%2Fman-city-v-real-madrid-champions-league-betting-tips-14-1-free-bet-builder-150523-1063.html&text=Man%20City%20v%20Real%20Madrid%3A%20Back%2014%2F1%20%26%2011%2F1%20Bet%20Builders%20for%20Etihad%20epic" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Paul Higham is expecting a long and tense night at the Etihad with two big-priced Bet Builders as Man City and Real Madrid clash again for a place in the Champions League final.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Man City unbeaten in 25 home Champions League games</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-real-madrid/32339562?selectedGroup=1611933388">Get 14/1 on player props Bet Builder</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Back <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-real-madrid/32339562?selectedGroup=1611933388">11/1 Bet Builder</a> on cards and corners at the Etihad</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB170523">Bet £5 get £5 Bet Builder</a> on Man City v Real Madrid</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>Ultimate prize at stake for Pep and City</h2><p></p><p>So this is it for <strong>Pep Guardiola and Man City</strong>, this is what it's all about for both the manager and the Abu Dhabi owners as their ultimate prize is to win the <strong>Champions League</strong> - and it could all hinge on this showdown at the Etihad.</p><p>Guardiola will always have that slight question mark against him if he fails to conquer European football again with both the hugely <strong>dominant German side in Bayern Munich and unlimited state funding at Man City.</strong></p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="OUTLINE" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#86BDE5;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#86BDE5;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#86BDE5;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#8A2B34;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6c-13.5,0-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4 c4,13.2,15.7,22.8,29.6,22.8c13.9,0,25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9L143.4,11.8z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_5_3_"> <rect id="Right_5_11_" x="177.6" y="102.5" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.3125 97.4197)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_11_" x="30.7" y="82.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -75.265 86.6109)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_4_4_"> <rect id="Right_4_15_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_15_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_5_"> <rect id="Right_3_19_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_19_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_6_"> <rect id="Right_2_26_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_26_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_7_"> <rect id="Right_1_27_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_27_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#8A2B34;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Manchester City</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Coller_types" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <g> <path id="Right_2_00000127754455893461946190000002118259409257229247_" style="fill:#999CD4;" d="M144.5,20.3 c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_00000156588220170827154090000013048093700767810466_" style="fill:#999CD4;" d="M186.5,31.9 c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_00000176040831334608459570000005548537520592982695_" style="fill:#999CD4;" d="M48.1,36.5 c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_00000181771439289486078930000004122766065978946734_" style="fill:#999CD4;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3 c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> </g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M126.5,39.7h-2.3h-4.7v24.8h-8.8V39.7h-6.9 l3.9-4c0,0,2.1,0.8,7.3,0.8s8.2-1.1,8.2-1.1L126.5,39.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M146,18.6l-0.2-1.1c0-2.1-0.4-3.3-0.4-3.3s-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2l-5-5.9H89.8l-5.1,6.1c0,0,0,0,0,0 s-5,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5c0,0-11.9-1.6-17.9-17.1c-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.4l0,0c0,0-1.3-3.6-1.2-6.2h53c0,0-1.1,5.8-1.7,7.5 c-6.1,14.6-17.5,16.2-17.5,16.2l3.3,8.5c16.9-9.3,20.1-19.7,20.3-25.5C146,18.6,146,18.6,146,18.6z"></path> <g> <path d="M86.8,25.9c-2.7-6.6-2.3-10.4-1.6-12.5c0,0,0,0,0,0c-0.2,0.3-0.5,0.5-0.7,0.6c0,0,0,0.1,0,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l-0.1,0.1 c-0.4,2-0.6,4.9-0.6,5.2c0.3,1.9,0.9,4.2,2,6.9C90,36.4,103.8,43.7,104.4,44l0.5-0.9C104.7,43,90.8,35.7,86.8,25.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#999CD4;" d="M87.2,25.1c-2.4-5.8-2.4-9.5-1.8-11.7c-0.3,0.3-0.8,0.6-1.2,0.8c-0.4,2.5-0.1,6.1,2,11.3 c4.1,10.2,17.9,17.4,18.5,17.7l0.5-0.9C105.1,42.2,91.2,34.9,87.2,25.1z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M143.1,25.9c2.7-6.6,2.3-10.4,1.6-12.5c0,0,0,0,0,0c0.2,0.3,0.5,0.5,0.7,0.6c0,0,0,0.1,0,0.1c0,0-0.1,0-0.1,0l0.1,0.1 c0.4,2,0.6,4.9,0.6,5.2c-0.3,1.9-0.9,4.2-2,6.9C140,36.4,126.1,43.7,125.5,44l-0.5-0.9C125.2,43,139.2,35.7,143.1,25.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#999CD4;" d="M142.7,25.1c2.4-5.8,2.4-9.5,1.8-11.7c0.3,0.3,0.8,0.6,1.2,0.8c0.4,2.5,0.1,6.1-2,11.3 c-4.1,10.2-17.9,17.4-18.5,17.7l-0.5-0.9C124.8,42.2,138.7,34.9,142.7,25.1z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M84.6,14.2c0,0-5.8,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.5,14.2c0,0,5.8,16.3-20,30l-3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M110.6,39.7"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M105.9,39.7"></path> <circle style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" cx="115.1" cy="39.9" r="1.7"></circle> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.3l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.3,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.3,7.8L140.3,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> </svg> <h3>Real Madrid</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Madrid</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Real Madrid</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Getafe</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Madrid</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Madrid</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Osasuna</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Sociedad</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Real Madrid</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Madrid</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Almería</span></li> <li><span class="team">Girona</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Real Madrid</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Manchester City vs Real Madrid</strong> Wednesday 17 May, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-city-vs-real-madrid/966368/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Whoever wins this tie will be favourites in the final, and conditions are perfect with Guardiola having rested a few players at Goodison and with the league title basically wrapped up - <strong>he can freely unloaded his full armoury on his old rivals Real Madrid</strong> for a place in the final.</p><p>They've only lost one of their last five against Real and are <strong>unbeaten in 25 Champions League games at home</strong> - but have lost two semi-finals against Madrid in the last seven years, so will be hoping this is third time lucky.</p><h2>Real ready for Etihad showdown</h2><p></p><p><strong><img alt="Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid boss.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/04/Carlo%20Ancelotti,%20Real%20Madrid%20boss-thumb-1280x720-156352-thumb-1280x720-183576.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></strong></p><p><strong>Carlo Ancelotti's side</strong> are European royalty, and nobody is better suited to this situation than the <strong>14-time champions</strong> who have won their last two away games in England against Chelsea and Liverpool.</p><p><strong>The defending champions are winless in four previous trips to Man City</strong> though so they'll have to break new ground to return to the final - although the spectre of penalties does await if there's another draw.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions__head_to_head"> <h3>Head to Head History</h3> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">3</div> <div style="background-color: #FFFFFF;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #46a6e4; width: 50%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">3</div> </div> <h4>Wins</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">3</div> <div style="background-color: #FFFFFF;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #46a6e4; width:50%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">3</div> </div> <h4>Draws</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">13</div> <div style="background-color: #FFFFFF;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #46a6e4; width: 50%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">13</div> </div> <h4>Goals</h4> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Manchester City vs Real Madrid</strong> Wednesday 17 May, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-city-vs-real-madrid/966368/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Ancelotti will overtake <strong>Sir Alex Ferguson with his 191<sup>st</sup> Champions League</strong> game as manager, and with Barcelona claiming the Spanish title this is also their only focus.</p><p>Real have a full squad to select from and Ancelotti has already said he knows what team he'll put out - with <strong>Guardiola previously throwing the odd curveball in selection</strong> the team sheets will be interesting in what should be a classic encounter.</p><h2>City favourites but it could go the distance</h2><p></p><p><strong>City have won their last 15 games at the Etihad</strong> so rightly they go in as <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-real-madrid/32339562?selectedGroup=1611933388">6/10 favourites</a> while <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-real-madrid/32339562?selectedGroup=1611933388">Real Madrid are a huge price at 4/1</a> to win the game within the 90 minutes.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-real-madrid/32339562?selectedGroup=1611933388">It's 17/5 on the draw</a>, which is <strong>the only result that will take us to extra-time</strong> and possibly penalties, which is a nice and easy scenario with no away goals these days.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back either team to win in extra time @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-real-madrid/32339562?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6/1</a></div><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-real-madrid/32339562?selectedGroup=1611933388">Either team to win in extra-time at 6/1</a> looks intriguing going on the first leg and how Real's knockout ties with City and Chelsea last year went. <strong>It's 7/1 on the ultimate drama of a penalty shootout </strong>to decide who goes to the final.</p><p>It was a tight and tactical affair in the Bernabeu last week with both sides having spells of dominance, <strong>both scoring wonderful goals and both keepers making important saves.</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-real-madrid/32339562?selectedGroup=1611933388">Both teams to score this week is 8/13</a> and it's hard to imagine that not coming off, while <strong>over 2.5 goals is favoured at 4/7</strong> this time with all the firepower on show and the history of goals when these two meet.</p><h2>Target Cards and corners for free Bet Builder</h2><p></p><p>There's another <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB170523">Bet £5 get a free £5 Bet Builder offer</a> on the Betfair Sportsbook for this game, and <strong>the two areas to target here are cards and corners.</strong></p><p>We had two bookings each in the first leg - and that's with <strong>Dani Carvajal somehow escaping a yellow</strong>, possibly a red, and a number of other bad fouls not being dealt with as we'd expect.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back over 12.5 corners, City over 1.5 cards & Real over 2.5 cards</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-real-madrid/32339562?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11/1</a></div><p><strong>Over 4.5 cards is 11/10</strong> but you can take the individual team approach here and back <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-real-madrid/32339562?selectedGroup=1611933388">Real to get over 2.5 cards at Evens</a> and <strong>City to get over 1.5 cards at 4/7.</strong></p><p><strong>We also had 15 corners at the Bernabeu last week</strong> despite just two goals (City 8-7 Real) and again we'll swing for the fences and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-real-madrid/32339562?selectedGroup=1611933388">back over 12.5 corners here at 14/5</a> - with Real likely to have less of the ball and so perhaps not match their tally from last week.</p><h2>Ride Rodri for player props</h2><p></p><p><strong><img alt="Rodri_ManCity.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Rodri_ManCity.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></strong></p><p><strong>Erling Haaland</strong> will probably score again, unless Antonio Rudiger sticks to him like glue again, while <strong>Kevin De Bruyne's</strong> laser last week made it goals in three of his last five games against Real.</p><p><strong>Karim Benzema</strong> has scored in four of those five and netted twice at the Etihad last season and looks the pick of the prices at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-real-madrid/32339562?selectedGroup=1611933388">2/1 to score anytime.</a></p><p><strong>Vinicius Junior</strong> will catch many punters' eyes with his <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-real-madrid/32339562?selectedGroup=1611933388">3/1 shout for anytime scorer. </a>The Brazilian to have just <strong>1+ shot on target at 4/6 </strong>would be my selection for a player prop <strong>Bet Builder</strong> though.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Rodri, Vinicius & Carvajal 2+ fouls, Rodri 90+ pass attempts, Vincius 1+ shot on target</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-real-madrid/32339562?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">14/1</a></div><p>Being away from home with European referees though we should dig in to Real Madrid's fouls - with <strong>Vinicius and Carvajal both pretty nailed-on to give away 2+ fouls</strong> given their form.</p><p>Rodri will surely join them as the man often tasked with breaking up the counter attacks, while we'll also add in the <strong>Spaniard for 90+ pass attempts after recording 81 last week in the away leg.</strong></p><blockquote> <p>One late shout for when the teamsheets come in is a double on <strong>Rudiger and Manuel Akanji for 2+ fouls each</strong>, which at the time of writing <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/man-city-v-real-madrid/32339562?selectedGroup=1611933388">comes in at 15/2.</a></p> </blockquote><p><strong>Eder Militao is back from suspension</strong> but could Ancelotti be tempted to deploy <strong>Rudiger again as Haaland's personal minder</strong> like last week? If he does the German will at least match is two fouls from last week.

Akanji is always a good shout in big games for fouls - and is especially susceptible against counter attacks so if both of those men start get them in! Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Tuesday Football Tips: Fouls the focus in 17/1 Milan derby Bet Builder Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Milan v Inter: Go low on goals in San Siro showdown

The Daily Acca: From the Champions League to Brazil More UEFA Champions League More Football class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/">Arsenal</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/">Aston Villa</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/">Brentford</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/">Brighton & Hove Albion</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/">Chelsea</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/">Crystal Palace</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/">Everton</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/">Fulham</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/">Leeds United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/">Leicester City</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/">Liverpool</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/">Manchester City</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/">Manchester United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/">Newcastle United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/">Nottingham Forest</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/">Southampton</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/">Tottenham Hotspur</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/">West Ham United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/">Wolverhampton Wanderers</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/">Fantasy Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/">Premier League Betting Guides</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/">Glenn Hoddle</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> Inter v Milan: Back a second leg shootout at San Siro

Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: Punjab to keep play-off dream alive

Wednesday Racing Tips: 25/1 and 16/1 bets from Tony Calvin for day one at York

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a novice hurdler at Newcastle

Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place 