Visitors' struggles to continue

Malmo v Sivasspor

Thursday 18 August, 18:00

The fireworks didn't go off for us in Argentina, as Arsenal held River Plate to a goalless draw. We had 24 goal attempts, but not many of them were on target.

We move on to Sweden, because the Allsvenskan champions Malmö are in action against Turkish Cup winners Sivasspor in the Europa League qualifiers.

Sivasspor ended up in mid-table last season, and they've made a tough start to this campaign. The Braves were thrashed 4-0 by league champions Trabzonspor in the Super Cup, and at the weekend they were swept aside 3-0 at Adana Demirspor. They are yet to win a competitive game this term.

Malmö were dumped out of the Champions League qualifiers by Lithuanian outfit Zalgiris, but they are in the mix to win another league title, as they are just five points adrift of surprise leaders Hacken.

At home, the Swedish giants have won seven of their last eight league matches, and in the previous round of the UEL qualifiers they thrashed Luxembourg's Dudelange 3-0.

I'd normally be loath to recommend an odds-on shot at home, but 1.758/11 seems a good price in the Match Odds market here. Malmö have far more experience at this level, they are in good form, and the visitors have made a poor start to the campaign.