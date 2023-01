Aspas scored winner in last away game

Mallorca games rarely feature lots of goals

Mallorca v Celta Vigo

Friday 20 January, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV

They put us through the mill, but Real Madrid came through for us in the end last night, as the Spanish giants came back from 2-0 down to edge out Villarreal 3-2 and stay in the Copa del Rey. We'll stay in Spain, because Celta Vigo are visiting Mallorca, and I'm backing a veteran striker to shine again.

Iago Aspas is 35 years young, but the former Liverpool forward continues to operate at a high level. As a local and a Celta fan, Aspas has channelled his passion for the club, and he has reached double figures in terms of league goals in each of the last seven seasons. This term he already has eight La Liga goals and three assists.

Although Aspas is doing well, Celta as a team are finding life tough. They are just a point above the relegation zone, and they have won just two of their last 13 games. However, Aspas continues to be their talisman in attack, and he scored the winner in their last away game, a 1-0 success at Elche.

Mallorca are in better shape, having won four of their last seven league games. At home, they have won three of their last six, and have kept clean sheets in all of those victories.

I can't see many goals in this, so I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to combine an Aspas shot on target (he is averaging 1.1 shots per 90 in La Liga this season) with an Under 2.5 Goals bet at 2.1211/10. Mallorca's last seven home games have gone Under 2.5 Goals, and overall an unders bet has paid out in 11 of Mallorca's last 12 matches.