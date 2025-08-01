Luton v Wimbledon: Back 20/1 card double on EFL opening night

Title & relegation favourites open League 1 season

Ref appointment makes card market appeal

Back 20/1 21.00 player-card Bet Builder on Friday

Luton v Wimbledon

Friday 1 August, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football & Main Event

The 2025/26 EFL season kicks off on Friday night with the 3/14.00 League One title favourites hosting the relegation favourites.

Luton have suffered back-to-back relegations but with Premier League experience still in their squad, Betfair have them top of the pile to be crowned champions under the guidance of Matt Bloomfield, a man who knows all about this division.

Wimbledon, on the other hand, are just even money to go straight back down having won promotion via the play-offs last term. Their success was built on rock-solid defence - only 35 goals were conceded in 46 games - but it's clearly not expected to continue.

Luton's strength has been emphasised in pre-season with five wins out of six, the odd one out being a goalless draw with Tottenham. Wimbledon, however, have won just one of six and have struggled to score goals.

In terms of goalscorers, it's noteworthy that Lasse Nordas (7/42.75 anytime) has netted four goals in pre-season. The Norwegian struggled to make an impact in the second half of last season but may now have settled into English football.

However, he didn't start last week against Spurs and the experienced Nakhi Wells looks set to lead the line this season for the Hatters. He's at the top of the goalscorer markets here - 11/102.11 anytime scorer - and is also among the favourites in the Golden Boot race.

While I wouldn't put off anyone including the home win in Bet Builders, I'm not attracted enough by any of the scorer prices so I'm instead going to look to the card markets in search of a chunky price - well, we did land a 25/1 winner yesterday!

Players will be champing at the bit to get the new season under way and a high-octane start would be no surprise.

Crucially, though, the referee appointment is what makes this angle - Thomas Parsons was one of the best EFL officials for cards last season, averaging 4.86 per game across all competitions.

I'm therefore going to pick a player from each side - and the duo both look overpriced.

For Luton, Jordan Clark was carded in 10 of his 37 Championship starts last term - including his first game of the season.

I'm therefore rather surprised to see the midfielder out at 5/16.00 to receive another in this contest. That looks a decent single.

However, we're all about Bet Builders in this column and I'm happy to add Wimbledon centre-back Joe Lewis in the same market - he's expected to be fit again having missed last week's friendly defeat at Southend.

Lewis was Wimbledon's most-booked player in 2024/25, picking up 14 cards in his 41 starts in all competitions - again, the first match saw yellow - and will have to deal with livewire debutant Wells here. He's a 13/53.60 shot in the market.

The double pays a tasty 20/121.00 - let's hope for a feisty start to the campaign!