Thursday Football Tips: Sarr could offer goal value at 9/1 in NLD

Arsenal v Tottenham

Thursday 31 July, 12:30

One of pre-season's biggest friendlies takes place on Thursday in Hong Kong - in what is actually the first North London Derby to take place outside the UK.

Now, I don't usually get involved with betting on friendlies but I've been asked to look at this one given the interest it will generate.

In terms of pre-season so far, you have to say that Arsenal look slightly ahead of Spurs right now.

The Gunners have beaten both Milan (1-0) and Newcastle (3-2) on their Asian tour, whereas Tottenham have only faced EFL sides so far (being held by Wycombe and Luton) and so will be stepping up their preparation here.

Arsenal also look in better shape in terms of player availability - Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori miss out here but otherwise their travelling squad is fit. It now includes star signing Viktor Gyokeres, who could make his debut, although he's basically been training alone in recent weeks so looks unlikely to get many minutes. I certainly won't be rushing to back him to score at odds-on.

Spurs remain without several big names, including Dejan Kulusevski and Destiny Udogie. Dominic Solanke is also a doubt after missing the weekend game with Luton due to an ankle injury.

Despite all this, I'm not sure I really want to be backing Arsenal at 1/21.50. Thomas Frank says this is "not only a friendly" and seems keen to avoid defeat.

In terms of a short price, preference would be to back under 3.5 goals.

OK, this fixture has a reputation for plenty of goals but it's going to be around 30C at kick off with humidity brutal. It's hard to see this being as intense as a normal Premier League derby and the main goal - Premier League matchday one - is still more than two weeks away.

That aspect means lots of players will inevitably be used, something that makes it tricky for props punters, especially with the Safe Sub option not available for friendlies.

However, there could be a spot of value in backing Spurs midfielder Pape Sarr for a goal at 9/110.00.

The Senegalese appears to have been given more licence to get forward under Frank and he scored twice in the draw with Wycombe. He was also very close to netting in the 2-0 win over Reading.

While the potential pitfalls are obvious in terms of player rotation, Sarr is a likely starter and played 75 minutes in that Wycombe game at the weekend.