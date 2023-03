Gakpo 1+ foul in six of last seven

Dawson 1+ shot in three of four for Wolves

Four-legged Bet Builder at 9/2

A couple of players new to the Premier League catch the eye when looking at the foul stats ahead of this one.

For Liverpool, Cody Gakpo has committed a foul in six of his last seven games, hitting the 2+ mark in four of those.

With Wolves strong down the right and having the option of starting or bringing on the oft-fouled Adama Traore, Gakpo may well extend his streak, although admitted there's the chance he starts down the middle, as he did at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

On the Wolves side, Matheus Cunha was been racking up the fouls early in his Molineux career as he adjusts to lift in England having joined on loan from Atletico Madrid in January.

He's fouled an opponent on all five starts so far, managing at least two in four of those matches.

Another here looks likely, as long as he's recovered from an ankle injury sustained at the weekend, one which wasn't as bad as first feared and he is in the squad for this one.

Cunha and Gakpo are 7/5 and 5/2 respectively for 2+ fouls in this contest, one which could well be more competitive than the odds suggest.

These two sides have already met three times in 2023 with one win each and one draw.

Liverpool continue to blow hot and cold and while you could say the same about Wolves, their improvement under Julen Lopetegui has been notable.

Admittedly those matches have produced a lower average foul count than the Premier League average so it's the 1+ fouls market I'm focusing on here.

It's also worth adding Nelson Semedo to the Bet Builder - he's had 1+ foul in eight of his last nine games and will likely be up against either Gakpo or Diogo Jota, both awkward customers.

Dawson's corner threat

To complete a 9/2 shot, I'm going to throw in Craig Dawson for 1+ shot.

He was always a set-piece threat at his previous clubs and so it's no surprise he's managed a shot in three of his four outings for Wolves so far.

Set-plays are an area the hosts have looked vulnerable from in recent weeks - think James Tarkowski and Thiago Silva hitting the woodwork and Eder Militao scoring easily in the Champions League.

Dawson had two (and scored) against them in the reverse fixture at Molineux.

A centre-back has now managed a shot against Liverpool in the Reds' last seven games and with Dawson Wolves' biggest such threat, he gets the nod to complete our bet.

Remember to check the team news an hour before kick-off - if any of our quartet is on the bench you should be able to cash-out, get your stake back and replace your bet using starters only. That way, you won't suffer if one of the picks comes on in the last minute!

Back Gakpo, Cunha & Semedo 1+ foul and Dawson 1+ shot @ 5.5

