Lillestrom v Aalesund

Wednesday 19 July, 17:00

The top scorer in Norway's Eliteserien goes up against the league's second-worst defence on Wednesday and it could pay to take note.

Akor Adams has been on fire for Lillestrom so far this season, scoring 16 times in his 15 starts in all competitions, including 14 in the league.

He's scored in 10 of his 14 domestic starts so it's no surprise to see him at 8/13 for another goal here but the value way of getting with the Nigerian looks to be to back him to score 2+ goals at 16/54.20.

He's already landed this bet five times in 2023 and notably four of them have come in his last six appearances.

In short, this is a man bang in form and here he goes up against a defence which has shipped 28 goals in 14 games so far to sit bottom of the table.

Aalesund have lost 11 of 14, including all six away matches. Last week they were thrashed 3-0 at home.

Beaten by relegation rivals HamKam on their last road trip, Aalesund can't be relishing facing Adams and the 2+ bet looks the way to go.

Leg 2: Markus Karlsbakk to score

For those after a bigger price, I am going to mention Markus Karlsbakk again.

We pointed out his impressive goalscoring form in this column a couple of weeks ago and he duly netted at a big price in that HamKam game.

He's now scored seven times in his last seven games, a fine run given the state of his team.

Also on penalties, 9/25.30 about him netting for the sixth game in his last eight looks a tad big.

Combine it will the Adams bet and you get a whopping price of 24/125.00 about two players in great scoring form.

Let's play three-quarters of our stake on the Adams single and the other quarter on the Bet Builder double.

