Visitors' superior form makes odds appeal

Karlsbakk has 6 goals in his last 5 games

Bet Builder at north of 15/2 looks good

HamKam v Aalesund

Friday 7 July, 18:00

Live on OneFootball

The bottom two in Norway's top flight meet on Friday evening and there looks value to be had.

Both teams have collected just seven points from 12 games so far but recent form is somewhat contrasting.

While HamKam have scored just one goal in their last six Eliteserien games, Aalesund have won two of their last five in the league - beating sixth-placed Molde and, last weekend, Rosenborg.

They also held third-placed Brann to a 3-3 draw in the Norwegian Cup last month before losing on penalties.

In short, even money about the hosts looks very much on the skinny side.

One the main reasons for Aalesund's recent upturn has been the goals of Markus Karlsbakk.

Since the beginning of June, he's scored six goals in his five games, finding the net in four of them.

Two of the goals have come via the penalty spot and, while usually a winger, last week Karlsbakk was moved into a more central position.

A repeat here would be welcomed but regardless of where he plays, the in-form Karlsbakk will surely be relishing facing the league's weakest defence - HamKam have conceded 29 times in their 12 matches.

If the visitors are to win, there looks a great chance that the 23-year-old will be involved and so taking a price of around 15/2 about him scoring in an away victory looks a worthwhile betting tactic.

Back Aalesund to win & Karlsbakk to score @ around 15/28.40 Bet now

