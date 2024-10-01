Leverkusen v AC Milan: Back 11/2 Bet Builder double
-
Grimaldo has scored or assisted in 6 of 8 this season
-
Reijnders has had 2+ shots in 5 of his 7 games
-
Back Bet Builder double at around 11/26.50
Leverkusen v Milan
Tuesday 1 October, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 5 (via red button)
These are two sides who have made similar starts to the season.
Leverkusen come into this game sitting fourth in their domestic league, while Milan are third, but for both, there may also be a tinge of disappointment.
The Germans, who went unbeaten throughout last season until the penultimate match of the campaign, have already lost this term, while Milan were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool on the opening matchday of this competition.
Neither is struggling to score goals though. Leverkusen have hit 3+ goals in half of their eight matches so far, while they've netted mutiple times in six of them. Milan have 2+ goals in five of seven this far and have netted a league-high 14 times in Serie A.
Over 2.5 goals here is just 1/21.50 - understandable, but not a price for me.
Leg 1: Alex Grimaldo to score or assist
I much prefer to look for value picks and I believe I've found a couple in relevant markets if this is to be a game full of goals.
First up, is Alex Grimaldo to score or assist.
Leverkusen's left wing-back has landed this bet in six of his eight apperances so far this season - and two of those have been as a substitute.
He's averaging a goal contribution every 97 minutes and so odds of 7/42.75 look decent, especially given he'll be going up against Emerson Royal, who isn't the strongest defensively, here.
After a decent start, Milan wobbled pretty badly against Liverpool and were far from the watertight days of years gone by.
If Leverkusen are to win this, as the odds-on quotes suggest, then Grimaldo has a good chance of being heavily involved with his surges down that flank.
Leg 2: Tijjani Reijnders 2+ shots
To complete a Bet Builder double, I like the look of the 7/52.40 being offered about Tijjani Reijnders having 2+ shots.
Milan's Dutch international caught the eye in this market during Euro 2024 when he was often under-rated and I'm not convinced the layers have caught up.
Nominally a defensive midfielder, he's a player who likes to get forward and try his luck with shots from the edge of the box. With Ruben Loftus-Cheek also now starting regularly, Reijnders is also able to rotate in the current Milan midfield to play a more attacking role.
He showed his propsensity for shots when having three against Liverpool on matchday one, while he also managed two in the recent Milan derby.
Overall, Reijnders has managed at least two shots in five of his seven appearances in 2024/25 and with this expected to be a game in which both sides give it a go, backing him to repeat the trick looks worth a try.
The double pays around 11/26.50.
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 78pts
Returned: 98.12pts
P/L: +20.12pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
