Both sides are in the top six in the league for bookings

Johnson leads Forest in shots on target - second in fouls

An actual "six-pointer"

It's getting serious down the bottom of the Premier League now so every game is vital, but Nottingham Forest's visit to Leeds is very much in the six-pointer category.

Wins are just huge now for all the sides involved in the relegation fight, and none more so than at Elland Road here with Forest just a point above Leeds heading into the game.

Javi Gracia has got a couple of wins since taking charge to keep Leeds in the survival hunt and it's wins that are needed to try and break clear of this relegation melee with just seven points separating nine teams.

Forest have gone seven games without a win with Steve Cooper's side reeling from conceding a late winner to Newcastle then a late equaliser against Wolves costing them what could turn out to be three valuable points.

Leeds are currently priced at 13/5 to be relegated and Forest are odds-on at 5/6 - only Bournemouth (5/6) and Southampton (1/7) are shorter odds to be playing Championship football than Steve Cooper's side.

Johnson the key for travel sick Forest

Forest are the worst away side in the league, collecting just six points and scoring four goals on their travels - and if they are to improve on that most of their good moments will come from Brennan Johnson.

The young Welshman is their top league scorer with eight but with Forest's scoring problems on the road we'll take him in the shots on target market - as he's had 36 this season.

He's had a shot on target in his last four games, three of them multiple, but he's also second on the team in terms of fouls.

So in an all-action display we'll back him to hit the target and give away a foul.

Jack Harrison is also a good bet for a foul, as he'll be one of those setting a tempo, closing down Forest's defenders and has the second-most fouls in the Leeds team.

And finally, with both teams in the top six in the league bookings, and this game having so much riding on it, we'll add both teams to get over 1.5 cards each.

We could get a few more than that but it'll do us nicely for get a decent return out of what should be a full-throttle game in West Yorkshire.

