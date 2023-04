Bet Builders for midweek Premier League action

Villa to win at managerless Leicester

Bournemouth v Brighton: Seagulls to edge game with goals at both end

Tuesday 19:45

Bournemouth have won their last four home league games against Brighton, including all three in the Premier League, and the Cherries will be buoyed after their 2-1 win over Fulham here on Saturday.

Brighton, however, won the reverse fixture 1-0 and sit sixth in the table, 10 places above their hosts. They are unbeaten in their last six Premier League away games (W3 D3) since a 3-1 loss at Man City in October - the longest current unbeaten run on the road in the competition.

The Seagulls have only failed to score in one of their last 14 Premier League away games, but they've also failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 10.

Back Brighton, BTTS Yes & Over 2.5 goals @ 3.03

Leicester v Aston Villa: Emery to get more away day joy

Tuesday 19:45

Since Unai Emery's first game in charge at Aston Villa, only Arsenal (12) and Manchester City (10) have won more Premier League games than the Villains (9). Their 2-0 win at Chelsea on Saturday sealed Graham Potter's fate.

Leicester also dispensed with their manager at the weekend, ending Brendan Rodgers' four year reign after the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace. The Foxes who have lost five of their last seven Premier League home games (W1 D1).

With Leicester in poor home form, and Villa losing just one of their last five on the road (W3D1), we have to back the visitors. Ollie Watkins has been in fine form for Emery's side, scoring in seven of his last nine appearances in the league.

Back Villa & Watkins to score or assist @ 3.84

Leeds v Nottm Forest: Whites to take important three points

Tuesday, 19:45

Leeds are winless in 10 midweek matches (D4 L6), scoring nine goals and conceding 32 in the process. Why do the Whites not like Tuesdays or Wednesdays?

It's a mystery but, while Leeds lost to Forest 1-0 in the reverse fixture, they will be pleased to know Forest have the joint-fewest away points (6) and the fewest away goals (4) in the Premier League this season.

Leeds have picked up four points in their first two home Premier League games under Javier Gracia (W1 D1) and, against a Forest side that are winless in seven in the league, this is an excellent opportunity for the hosts to take three more.

Back Leeds & under 2.5 goals @ 3.69

Man Utd v Brentford: Back England stars to strike at 6/1

Wednesday 20:00

Brentford beat Manchester United 4-0 in the second round of Premier League matches. The Red Devils have come a long way since then but their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday was a reminder that, without their suspended midfielder Casemiro, they are beatable.

The shocking stat for United is that they have failed to score in their last three in the Premier League (L2D1). Surely that will end against a Brentford side that have conceded in four of their last five and drew 3-3 with Brighton on Saturday.

Both teams finding the net appeals here and two England forwards - Marcus Rashford (18 goals at Old Trafford in all competitions) and Ivan Toney (17 goals in the league this term) - should be backed to add to their fine totals for the season.