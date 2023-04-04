</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Chelsea v Liverpool Tips: Back 10/1 Bet Builder and 20/1 first goalscorer at Stamford Bridge
Alexander Boyes
04 April 2023
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea-v-tips-back-10-1-bet-builder-and-20-1-first-goalscorer-at-stamford-bridge-030423-1171.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-04T13:30:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-04T08:00:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Chelsea welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge in their first game since the sacking of Graham Potter, and with no confidence in either side winning this one, Alex Boyes is heading to the Bet Builders... The post-Potter era Chelsea begins v Liverpool Liverpool have lost more often in 2023 than in 2022 Ben Chilwell has attempted 13 shots in 8 matches Felix, Enzo and BTTS make up 10/1 Bet Builder Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders with Betfair Potter out, Nagelsmann in? Chelsea will kick off against Liverpool with yet another manager in the dugout following the sacking of Graham Potter on Sunday. Potter leaves the club with the joint-lowest points-per-game of any Chelsea manager in the Premier League era (1.27, alongside Glenn Hoddle), and despite Todd Bohley boldly claiming he wouldn't act as Roman Abramovich did. Well less than seven months into Potter's five-and-a-half-year contract, the American has sacked the Englishman - though he did so with a "heavy heart." Ex-Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is the heavy 3/10 favourite to replace Potter having been replaced at Bayern by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel two weeks ago. With that deal looking increasingly likely, he may well be in the stands to watch his new club here. Liverpool now 11/4 for Premier League top four Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge on the back of three straight defeats in all competitions and have dropped to eighth in the Premier League. Indeed, Opta tell us they've also lost eight Premier League away games this season, last suffering more away defeats back in 2010-11. They have somehow already lost more league games in three months in 2023 (5) than they did throughout the whole of 2022 (4). The Reds' form has meant their odds of qualifying for next season's Champions League have drifted, now at 11/4. They now sit behind Spurs (23/10), Newcastle (4/7) and Man Utd (2/9) in the market. Brighton can be backed at 6/1 despite sitting one point above Liverpool and also having a game in hand. Head to the Bet Builders I'm looking to back up a 13/2 winner from my last match preview (Fulham v Chelsea in January), which also was one Azpilicueta foul away from a 64/1 shot, and I will once again head to the Bet Builders. There is no solid case for either side to win this one. Too much has/is going on at both club's this season, and you can tell the market isn't sure either. There's money to be won in the outright match betting - with Chelsea 29/20 and Liverpool 9/5 - but I won't be choosing sides. I will though include BTTS in my Bet Builder. Liverpool (24) have conceded more away goals than four of the nine teams in the relegation shout - Southampton (23), Wolves (23), Palace (20) &amp; West Ham (20), whilst Everton have shipped the exact same number. Chelsea meanwhile had scored in four successive matches before Saturday and despite their blank against Villa, they had 27 shots on generated over 2.0 xG - poor Graham Potter, basically. Chilwell adds the value The way I'm driving the price up here is via Ben Chilwell. The left-back has attempted 13 shots across his last eight starts since returning from injury (at least one in each) and has become a serious outlet for the Blues. Their side, in fairness, is looking much more balanced now Chilwell is fit. He's 5/2 to hit the target once and though we could do with his accuracy improving, it's a great price for someone with high shot volume. Plus, Trent Alexander-Arnold is still struggling down the right side of defence, so I expect that avenue to be explored. He's also 20/1 to open the scoring - something he managed at Leicester only two weeks ago - and that price point is tempting me to play half a point, too. Back Chilwell to score first @ 20/1 Joao, Enzo fouls to finish Joao Felix is all action, once again proving that against Villa with five shots (two on target), and two fouls committed. He's committed 11 fouls in his 10 games for Chelsea and leads off the press. He should drop into spaces occupied by Fabinho (or Henderson) and looks to pick the ball up deep. He was sent off on his debut and I expect him to elegantly trip someone here. Enzo Fernandez, meanwhile, has played all but nine of Chelsea's minutes since he signed on deadline day, and after not picking up a single foul in his first two, he's now starting to do so. He committed three fouls against Villa at the weekend - and was booked - and now has nine in his last eight. He's priced at 4/6 for one foul here and with Jota, Gakpo (and co) all looking to pick the ball up in his area, he bumps our Bet Builder up to 10/1. Back Chilwell 1+ shots on target, Felix &amp; Fernandez 1+ fouls &amp; BTTS @ 10/1 Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders Remember, place a £5 bet on any Bet Builder for this game and you will earn a £5 free bet upon settlement to use on any other match this week. Newcastle travel to West Ham on Wednesday so it is a perfect way to utilise a free bet! You must opt-in! Ben Chilwell has attempted 13 shots in 8 matches
Chelsea vs Liverpool
Tue 4 Apr, 20:00 Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 04 April 2023
Stamford Bridge Liverpool</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Liverpool have lost more often in 2023 than in 2022</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Ben Chilwell has attempted 13 shots in 8 matches</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Felix, Enzo and BTTS make up 10/1 Bet Builder</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders with Betfair</h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Potter out, Nagelsmann in?</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong> </strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-liverpool/32202014">Chelsea will kick off against Liverpool</a> with yet another manager in the dugout following the <strong>sacking of Graham Potter on Sunday.</strong></p><p>Potter leaves the club with <strong>the joint-lowest points-per-game</strong> of any Chelsea manager in the Premier League era (1.27, alongside Glenn Hoddle), and despite <strong>Todd Bohley</strong> boldly claiming he wouldn't act as Roman Abramovich did.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Graham%20Potter.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Graham Potter.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/Graham%20Potter-thumb-1280x720-181494.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>Well less than seven months into Potter's five-and-a-half-year contract, the American has sacked the Englishman - though he did so with a <strong>"heavy heart."</strong></p><p>Ex-Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/specials/2608550/next-permanent-chelsea-manager/924.341355185">heavy 3/10 favourite to replace Potter</a> having been replaced at Bayern by <strong>former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel</strong> two weeks ago.</p><p>With that deal looking increasingly likely, he may well be in the stands to watch his new club here.</p><h2><strong>Liverpool now 11/4 for Premier League top four</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong> </strong></p><p>Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge on the back of <strong>three straight defeats</strong> in all competitions and have dropped to eighth in the Premier League.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Indeed, Opta tell us they've also lost eight Premier League away games this season, last suffering more away defeats back in 2010-11. They have somehow already lost more league games in three months in 2023 (5) than they did throughout the whole of 2022 (4).</strong></p> </blockquote><p>The Reds' form has meant their odds of qualifying for next season's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2022-23/924.309442349">Champions League have drifted, now at 11/4</a>. They now sit behind <strong>Spurs (23/10), Newcastle (4/7) and Man Utd (2/9) in the market.</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2022-23/924.309442349">Brighton can be backed at 6/1</a> despite sitting one point above Liverpool and also having a game in hand.</p><h2><strong>Head to the Bet Builders</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong> </strong></p><p>I'm looking to back up a <strong>13/2 winner</strong> from my last match preview (Fulham v Chelsea in January), which also was one Azpilicueta foul away from a 64/1 shot, and I will once again head to the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-liverpool/32202014"><strong>Bet Builders.</strong></a></p><p>There is no solid case for either side to win this one. Too much has/is going on at both club's this season, and you can tell the market isn't sure either. There's money to be won in the outright match betting - with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-liverpool/32202014">Chelsea 29/20 and Liverpool 9/5</a> - but I won't be choosing sides. I <strong>will though include BTTS in my Bet Builder.</strong></p><blockquote> <p><strong>Liverpool (24) have conceded more away goals than four of the nine teams in the relegation shout - Southampton (23), Wolves (23), Palace (20) & West Ham (20), whilst Everton have shipped the exact same number.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>Chelsea meanwhile had scored in four successive matches before Saturday and despite their blank against Villa, they had <strong>27 shots on generated over 2.0 xG</strong> - poor Graham Potter, basically.</p><h2><strong>Chilwell adds the value</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong> </strong></p><p>The way I'm driving the price up here is via <strong>Ben Chilwell</strong>. The left-back has attempted <strong>13 shots across his last eight starts</strong> since returning from injury (at least one in each) and has become a serious outlet for the Blues. Their side, in fairness, is looking <strong>much more balanced</strong> now Chilwell is fit.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-liverpool/32202014">He's 5/2 to hit the target once</a> and though we could do with his accuracy improving, it's a great price for someone with <strong>high shot volume</strong>. Plus, Trent Alexander-Arnold is still struggling down the right side of defence, so I expect that avenue to be explored.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-liverpool/32202014">He's also 20/1 to open the scoring</a> - <strong>something he managed at Leicester only two weeks ago</strong> - and that price point is tempting <strong>me to play half a point</strong>, too.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Chilwell to score first @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-liverpool/32202014" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">20/1</a></div><h2><strong>Joao, Enzo fouls to finish</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong> </strong></p><p><strong>Joao Felix</strong> is all action, once again proving that against Villa with <strong>five shots</strong> (two on target), and <strong>two fouls</strong> committed.</p><p>He's committed <strong>11 fouls in his 10 games for Chelsea</strong> and leads off the press. He should drop into spaces occupied by Fabinho (or Henderson) and looks to pick the ball up deep. He was sent off on his debut and I expect him to elegantly trip someone here.</p><p>Enzo Fernandez, meanwhile, has played all but nine of Chelsea's minutes since he signed on deadline day, and after not picking up a single foul in his first two, he's now starting to do so. He committed <strong>three fouls against Villa</strong> at the weekend - and was booked - and now has <strong>nine in his last eight. </strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-liverpool/32202014">He's priced at 4/6 for one foul</a> here and with <strong>Jota, Gakpo (and co)</strong> all looking to pick the ball up in his area, he bumps our <strong>Bet Builder up to 10/1.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Chilwell 1+ shots on target, Felix & Fernandez 1+ fouls & BTTS @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-liverpool/32202014" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">10/1</a></div><h2><strong>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong> </strong></p><blockquote> <p>Remember, <strong>place a £5 bet on any Bet Builder</strong> for this game and you will earn a <strong>£5 free bet</strong> upon settlement to use on any other match this week. <strong>Newcastle travel to West Ham on Wednesday</strong> so it is a perfect way to utilise a free bet! <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB040423">You must opt-in!</a></p> </blockquote><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet </strong>when you place a<strong> £5 Bet Builder</strong> on<strong> Chelsea v Liverpool. </strong><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB040423">You must opt-in</a>. 