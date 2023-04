The post-Potter era Chelsea begins v Liverpool

Liverpool have lost more often in 2023 than in 2022

Ben Chilwell has attempted 13 shots in 8 matches

Felix, Enzo and BTTS make up 10/1 Bet Builder

Potter out, Nagelsmann in?

Chelsea will kick off against Liverpool with yet another manager in the dugout following the sacking of Graham Potter on Sunday.

Potter leaves the club with the joint-lowest points-per-game of any Chelsea manager in the Premier League era (1.27, alongside Glenn Hoddle), and despite Todd Bohley boldly claiming he wouldn't act as Roman Abramovich did.

Well less than seven months into Potter's five-and-a-half-year contract, the American has sacked the Englishman - though he did so with a "heavy heart."

Ex-Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is the heavy 3/10 favourite to replace Potter having been replaced at Bayern by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel two weeks ago.

With that deal looking increasingly likely, he may well be in the stands to watch his new club here.

Liverpool now 11/4 for Premier League top four

Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge on the back of three straight defeats in all competitions and have dropped to eighth in the Premier League.

Indeed, Opta tell us they've also lost eight Premier League away games this season, last suffering more away defeats back in 2010-11. They have somehow already lost more league games in three months in 2023 (5) than they did throughout the whole of 2022 (4).

The Reds' form has meant their odds of qualifying for next season's Champions League have drifted, now at 11/4. They now sit behind Spurs (23/10), Newcastle (4/7) and Man Utd (2/9) in the market.

Brighton can be backed at 6/1 despite sitting one point above Liverpool and also having a game in hand.

Head to the Bet Builders

I'm looking to back up a 13/2 winner from my last match preview (Fulham v Chelsea in January), which also was one Azpilicueta foul away from a 64/1 shot, and I will once again head to the Bet Builders.

There is no solid case for either side to win this one. Too much has/is going on at both club's this season, and you can tell the market isn't sure either. There's money to be won in the outright match betting - with Chelsea 29/20 and Liverpool 9/5 - but I won't be choosing sides. I will though include BTTS in my Bet Builder.

Liverpool (24) have conceded more away goals than four of the nine teams in the relegation shout - Southampton (23), Wolves (23), Palace (20) & West Ham (20), whilst Everton have shipped the exact same number.

Chelsea meanwhile had scored in four successive matches before Saturday and despite their blank against Villa, they had 27 shots on generated over 2.0 xG - poor Graham Potter, basically.

Chilwell adds the value

The way I'm driving the price up here is via Ben Chilwell. The left-back has attempted 13 shots across his last eight starts since returning from injury (at least one in each) and has become a serious outlet for the Blues. Their side, in fairness, is looking much more balanced now Chilwell is fit.

He's 5/2 to hit the target once and though we could do with his accuracy improving, it's a great price for someone with high shot volume. Plus, Trent Alexander-Arnold is still struggling down the right side of defence, so I expect that avenue to be explored.

He's also 20/1 to open the scoring - something he managed at Leicester only two weeks ago - and that price point is tempting me to play half a point, too.

Back Chilwell to score first @ 20/1

Joao, Enzo fouls to finish

Joao Felix is all action, once again proving that against Villa with five shots (two on target), and two fouls committed.

He's committed 11 fouls in his 10 games for Chelsea and leads off the press. He should drop into spaces occupied by Fabinho (or Henderson) and looks to pick the ball up deep. He was sent off on his debut and I expect him to elegantly trip someone here.

Enzo Fernandez, meanwhile, has played all but nine of Chelsea's minutes since he signed on deadline day, and after not picking up a single foul in his first two, he's now starting to do so. He committed three fouls against Villa at the weekend - and was booked - and now has nine in his last eight.

He's priced at 4/6 for one foul here and with Jota, Gakpo (and co) all looking to pick the ball up in his area, he bumps our Bet Builder up to 10/1.

Back Chilwell 1+ shots on target, Felix & Fernandez 1+ fouls & BTTS @ 10/1

