Kortrijk v Antwerp

Sunday 02 October, 17:30

The betting gods kicked us in the collective groin once again last night, as a Borussia Mönchengladbach side that hadn't lost on the road crumbled completely in a 5-1 defeat at Werder Bremen. We puff our chests and take the train across the border to Kortrijk in Belgium, because the top-flight leaders Antwerp are coming to town.

Antwerp have made a perfect start to the season under former PSV boss Mark van Bommel. They have won all nine of their league matches, scoring 21 goals and conceding just six. Their league form is in contrast to how they performed in Europe, as they were dumped out of the Conference League qualifiers by Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir. Having a full week to prepare each league game clearly isn't doing them any harm.

Tottenham fans may not remember striker Vincent Janssen fondly, but the 28-year-old has played his way into contention for a spot in the Netherlands' World Cup squad. He has netted six goals already in nine league games, and is the division's joint top scorer. At the other end of the pitch, another former Spurs player is performing well. Toby Aldeweireld has played every league match so far, and is expected to start for Belgium at the World Cup at the age of 33.

Kortrijk aren't in such good shape. They are just a point above the dropzone, they have leaked 15 goals and they have scored just six. At home, De Kerels have lost three out of four, scoring just once across those games.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder here to back Antwerp to win and Over 1.5 Goals at 2.01/1. Seven of Antwerp's nine wins have featured two goals or more, and I don't think Kortrijk will be able to contain them.