Star striker to shine

Koln v Schalke

Sunday 07 August, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

Wolfsburg made the perfect start for us yesterday as they bagged an early goal, but Werder Bremen roared back and grabbed a 2-2 draw. There isn't a lot to do in Wolfsburg (unless you like cars) so we've high-tailed it out of there.

We haven't gone very far, because we're off to the cathedral city of Cologne. Köln start their campaign against newly-promoted Schalke, and I fancy Anthony Modeste to make his mark on Matchday One.

Modeste is 34 now, but the Frenchman revived his career last term with a superb season under Billy Goats coach Steffen Baumgart, scoring 20 top-flight goals. You may or may not know this, but England star Ellen White's "goggles" celebration is copied from Modeste, and the Köln fan and EURO 2022 winner will be at the game today. She may see Modeste in a Köln shirt for the final time, as there are rumours he is on the verge of a loan move to Borussia Dortmund.

Modeste has looked sharp in pre-season, and he'll fancy his chances of scoring against returning Ruhr giants Schalke. The Gelsenkirchen side were only in the second tier for one campaign, but I'm distinctly underwhelmed by their choice of coach. Frank Kramer played uninspiring and ultimately unsuccessful football at Arminia Bielefeld (he pretty much took them down last season, before getting sacked late in the campaign), and I think he'll struggle again this term.

I'm pleasantly surprised to see Modeste trading at odds-against here in the To Score market, so snap up the price while you can. If Modeste doesn't play because of the potential Dortmund move, I still think we'll see goals, so you can put together a Bet Builder of Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 1.738/11.