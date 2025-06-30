Monday Football Tips: Martinez shots and fouls feature in 7/1 shot for Inter Milan v Fluminense:

Inter v Fluminense

Monday 30 June, 20:00 kick-off

Live on DZN

Two wins and a draw so far for new Inter boss Christian Chivu, which has been enough to make the knockout stages here as group winners - booking this date with Fluminense.

The Brazilians played out two 0-0 draws during the group stage, one a decent defensive effort to blunt Dortmund, the other a toothless attacking display against South Africans Sundowns - where they failed to muster a shot on target.

That Champions League hammering is Inter's only defeat in nine, while Fluminense haven't lost in nine so both sides are hard to beat, and with the Brazilians keeping four clean sheets in five this could be a tight, low-scoring tie.

Leg 1: Lautaro Martinez 2+ shots on target

A firm favourite of our column, Lautaro Martinez has scored in three of his last five and is always a big player on the stats sheets in a number of categories.

He's scored plenty and had a huge number of attempts on goal lately, but hasn't tallied multiple shots on target in 10 games - but conditions against a solid defence and decent keeper look ideal here.

Martinez has had 10 games with multiple shots on target this year, and 11 goal attempts in three games so far in the Club World Cup show he'd had plenty of chances - so should have opportunities.

Leg 2: Lautaro Martinez fouled 2+ times

Let's stick with Martinez, and his record for being fouled in even more impressive than his attacking one.

The Argentinian has been fouled multiple times in his last five games for Inter, and in nine of his last 12, so he's well used to attracting fouls.

And don't underestimate the fact this Argentina marksman is coming up against a Brazilian defence - that matters.

Leg 3: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 2+ fouls

And finally to finish with there's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has been pretty useful for us in this column as well in his new role this season as hatchet man in the Inter Milan midfield.

He's 7/52.40 for 2+ fouls here but he's managed it in two out of three games at the Club World Cup already, and another injust 45 minutes of the other game.

And his form is consitent enough to have full confidence here with 2+ fouls in six of his past 10 outings in all competitions - and facing South American opposition in a knockout game adds just the right ingrdients for him to carry that on.