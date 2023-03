Ingolstadt v Dynamo Dresden

Monday 20 March, 18:00

Ludovic Ajorque couldn't quite get the job done for us or Mainz last night, but thankfully for them Karim Onisiwo popped up with a 96th-minute leveller against Freiburg in a 1-1 draw. Not that any of that did us any good, but we still made a profit for the week.

We stay in Germany, because Ingolstadt are up against Dynamo Dresden in the Dritte Liga, the third tier of German football.

Many moons ago, Ingolstadt were coached by Ralph Hasenhüttl, who would go on to have success with both RB Leipzig and Southampton. The "Klopp of the Alps" led FCI into the Bundesliga for the first time in their history, and remarkably he kept them up. It was only after Hasenhüttl departed that the Bavarians began their decline, and now they find themselves in mid-table in the third tier.

Ingolstadt have seen their hopes of sneaking a promotion spot dwindle in recent weeks, and they aren't entirely safe from the drop. They have lost eight of their last ten games, and they have claimed just four points from their last seven games at the Audi Sportpark.

Eastern giants Dynamo Dresden are chasing promotion, and have put together an 11-match unbeaten run. They have won four of their last five on the road, and haven't lost an away game since early November.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Dynamo/Draw and Both Teams To Score at 2.01/1. BTTS has landed in 15 of Dynamo's last 19 league games, and 13 of Ingolstadt's last 19.