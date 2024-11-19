Hungary v Germany: Sane and Schlotti the focus tonight

Germany have secured top spot

Hungary can't improve upon third place

Sane and Schlotterbeck the key to 2.04 21/20 Bet Builder

Hungary v Germany

Tuesday 19 November, 19:45

Live on ViaPlay YouTube

Spain came through with the win for us last night, but their margin of victory in a 3-2 success against Switzerland wasn't enough to land us a winner. We'll move on to Budapest now, because Hungary and Germany are involved in a game with nothing riding on it, but we still have some avenues for success.

Germany have won their Nations League group with room to spare, and coach Julian Nagelsmann has predictably done a wonderful job. He has reconnected the fans and the team, plays attractive football and came as close as anyone to beating Spain at the summer's European Championship.

Nagelsmann has given responsibility to a number of players who weren't seen as stars, but who were thrilled to be playing for their country. Striker Tim Kleindienst was playing second-tier football for Heidenheim just two seasons ago, but he has netted two goals in his first three caps. Stuttgart's recent rise was marked by call-ups for Waldemar Anton, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Chris Führich, Jamie Leweling, Angelo Stiller and Deniz Undav, while Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah and Robert Andrich have become important figures at national level.

Of course, there was already an established core of talented players, and both Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz continue to thrive. They scored three goals between them in the recent 7-0 demolition of Bosnia Herzegovina, and they are leading figures respectively for Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. Kai Havertz continues to put in strong displays for club and country, and him being named as a vice-captain shows his growing influence.

Hungary can't be involved in the quarter-finals, but they have staved off automatic relegation, and will face a playoff to keep their top-level spot. It's difficult to judge the weekend's 4-0 defeat at the Netherlands, as the team was completely distracted by a seizure suffered by assistant coach Adam Szalai. Thankfully the former Mainz striker is now resting at home, and there are even rumours he could attend this game.

Hungary agreed to play the rest of the game, but were swept away by the Dutch, and they have won just one of their five UNL games. They were demolished 5-0 in Germany, and I think they may find life tough again here.

However, with nothing riding on the game I'll steer away from the main markets and use the Bet Builder to double up a couple of props. Bayern winger Leroy Sane is starting the game, and he was outstanding as a sub against Bosnia, scoring a brilliant goal. I'll back him to have a shot on target (he's averaged at least one shot on target per 90 across each of the last five seasons), and I'll combine that with Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck to commit a foul, which gives us a price of 2.0421/20.

Schlotterbeck has a lovely left foot and generally defends well, but he can be very rash. This season he has been needlessly sent off at Werder Bremen, and he gave away a clumsy penalty in a defeat at Union Berlin. Schlotterbeck has committed a foul in ten of his last 11 competitive appearances for his country.