Huesca tough to beat at home

Both sides defending strongly

Huesca v Andorra

Wednesday 07 December, 18:00

It's been a good start to the week for us. Croatia's nailbiting penalty shootout win over Japan landed us a 2.9215/8 Bet Builder, and then Morocco's excellent defending against Spain gave us another success on the Asian Handicap.

The World Cup pauses now, so we can switch our attention to the Spanish second tier, as Huesca face Andorra.

Huesca are mid-table, and despite a general slump that has seen them win just one of their last five matches, their home form remains strong. The Aragonese club has gone unbeaten in the last eight home matches, winning five and drawing three. Across that sequence they have been incredibly miserly in defence, conceding just one goal.

Andorra have surged up the table with a run of four wins in six, and they have been defending well too, with just two goals leaked in those six outings. Overall, they have only conceded 14 goals in their 18 matches in the Segunda.

The market can't split these two, and it doesn't expect many goals, given that the teams have each conceded just 14 goals. Given Huesca's strong home form (they have lost just one of their last 17 matches in the league at the Estadio El Alcoraz), I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder here to combine Huesca/Draw Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals at 1.84/5. That gives us the 0-0 and 1-1 draws, and well as 1-0 or 2-0 home victories.