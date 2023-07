Cards likely between two Brazilian bad boys

Home right-back good value in shots market

Three-legged 18/1 Bet Builder looks tasty

Goias v Atletico Mineiro

Monday 17 July, 23:59

Live on Fanatiz

These two sides are both in the top four for cards received in the Brazilian Serie A this season so where better to start than the player card market?

For the hosts, I like centre-back Bruno Melo.

He's been carded in 11 of 32 appearances so far this season and here he goes up against the most-fouled player in the league, Atletico striker Hulk.

Melo is 11/5 for 2+ fouls here which is tempting given his direct opponent but he doesn't have a great track record winning that bet, in contrast to the 'to be carded' one which he's landing slightly more often than odds of 2/1 suggest.

The referee here could be better but Raphael Claus is still showing virtually five cards per game in this competition.

Take in the card-happy teams and he could well be hitting six or seven in this game.

For the visitors, the value lies with Renzo Saravia.

With Mariano suspended, he's set to come in at right-back and the Argentine has already been shown a card in eight of his 13 starts in 2023.

As an added bonus, there's a chance he could be up against the highly-fouled Julian Palacios here.

23/10 therefore looks a good price.

To complete our Bet Builder, let's add Goias' right-back Maguinho for 1+ shot.

He's landed this in six of his last eight games and, despite their lowly position in the table, Goias are in the top five for shots taken in this division.

With home advantage, they will be looking to get on the front foot and a player who is a threat from both open play and set pieces can manage at least one shot.

The three legs together produce a Bet Builder just shy of 18/1. That looks tasty and worth a try.

Back Bruno Melo & Renzo Saravia to be carded & Maguinho 1+ shot @ around 18/119.00 Bet now

