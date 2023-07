Derby most-backed team to win League One

Wrexham most-fancied to win League Two title

Just three weeks to start of EFL season

Rams backed for League One raid

Derby County are the most backed team on the Betfair Sportsbook to win the EFL League One title this season.

Paul Warne's men are the 5/15.80 favourites to win League One after they missed out on the play-offs last season by a single point, ending the campaign seventh after a final-day defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

League One favourites #DCFC are the most-backed by Betfair punters so far this summer.

Behind Derby, Bolton and Portsmouth are the next two most backed teams in the division with both clubs priced at 17/29.40 on the Sportsbook.

All three clubs have enjoyed multiple seasons in the Premier League before falling down the league ladder, with both Derby and Bolton enduring massive financial troubles in recent years.

Also priced at 17/29.40 are last season's losing play-off finalists Barnsley, while further down the list there's a trio of former Premier League clubs, Reading, Blackpool and Wigan, available to back at 9/19.80, 14/115.00 and 40/141.00 respectively.

More Hollywood success expected for Wrexham

In League Two, last season's National League champions Wrexham are both the most backed team, and favourites, to win the title, priced at 7/24.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Co-owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the Welsh outfit are expected to be a powerful force this campaign and they'll be warming up for their League Two assault with a trio of high profile friendlies against Chelsea, Manchester United and LA Galaxy.

to for Wrexham?



League Two favourites #WxmAFC are the most-backed team to win the title this season, followed by Stockport.



3 weeks to go...

Stockport County, who won the National League title the year before Wrexham, are the 6/16.80 second favourites to win League Two after they lost last season's play-off final to Carlisle on penalties.

Salford City, owned by some of Manchester United's Class of 92, are also fancied to have a good campaign and are lively outsiders at 16/117.00.

