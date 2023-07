5/1 5.80 Spain in turmoil have a tough ask on their hands

Two-time winners Germany strongest team on their side

USA have a clear path to final as 5/2 3.50 favourites

Co-hosts Australia need skipper Sam Kerr to fire

4/1 4.80 England can better their 3rd place in 2015

Squad Profile

Spain have only lost once since their Euro 2022 quarter final defeat to England last summer and have their big names Alexia Putellas and Jenifer Hermoso back from injury for this tournament. Barcelona also won the Women's Champions League for the second time in two years, the club that nine of their 23-player squad play for.

These facts would lead you to believe this Spain squad has a very high chance of going all the way in Australia, however, tensions in the camp are at an all-time high. 15 of the first team squad walked away from the national team late last year in protest of head coach Jorge Vilda.

Three of these players have come back into the fold for the World Cup, but there is a big question mark over whether Spain can unite for this tournament

Star Player

Alexia Putellas is the current Ballon D'Or holder and has scored 129 goals for Barcelona from midfield. On her day she is undoubtedly the best female player in the world, however, there is a big concern over her fitness, having only started one game since her unfortunate cruciate ligament injury last summer causing her to miss Euro '22.

If she can start every game in this tournament and stay fit, Spain have as good a chance as any of lifting the trophy.

It is worth mentioning she is now 14/115.00 for the Golden Boot - cut from 40/141.00 which would have been a tip - but at the current prices with her recent injury record, it is one to swerve.

Tournament Prospects

At the time of writing, Spain are third favourites at 5/15.80. They should have no issues topping a group containing Japan, Costa Rica, and Zambia.

If they do top the group, they will have a straightforward enough runner up coming from Group A, but it gets very difficult from then onwards. They are likely to meet either world no.3 Sweden or Netherlands, followed by tournament favourites USA in the semi-final.

Unless Putellas can get back to her very best and unite a somewhat broken Spain squad, it's hard to see them getting to the final this year.

Squad Profile

Germany head into this tournament as the fourth favourites at 7/17.80, having finished runners up in the Euros last summer. Manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg leads the squad to the tournament again and has picked a very similar squad to the successful Euros campaign.

Their squad is strong, with nine of their squad playing for Wolfsburg, who reached the final of the Champions League this season. Alexandra Popp captains the side, who was a major part in both Germany and Wolfsburg's strong runs.

The attacking talents of Buhl and Magull, along with strong defensive midfielder Lena Oberdorf will also be key to Germany's chances in this tournament.

Key Player

Germany have a very strong squad going into this tournament, but the key player to their success is undoubtedly star striker Alexandra Popp. She scored 24 goals in all competitions for Wolfsburg this season, including a goal in the Champions League final against Barcelona.

She also netted six times in the Euros last summer, the same amount as Golden Boot winner Beth Mead. Popp has scored 62 times for her country, and Germany will need her at her best if they are going to lift the World Cup in August.

You can back her to win the Golden Boot at this tournament at 14/115.00.

Tournament Prospects

The two-time winners will really fancy their chances of going far in this tournament and are my pick to win the competition. Their group draw is favourable with South Korea, Colombia, and Morocco, although it gets very difficult from there onwards.

They are likely to meet Brazil/France in the last 16, followed by a probable tie with second favourites and Euros winners England in the quarter final. If both Germany and USA top their group, they will avoid each other until the final, and as I see Germany being the strongest side on their side of the draw, I do see them going all the way in this tournament.

Squad Profile

Priced at 5/23.50, the defending world champions go to this tournament as clear favourites for the third consecutive tournament, most recently winning the SheBelieves Cup against Japan, Brazil and Canada. They were also unbeaten for 14 months from August 2021, before losing to England in October 2022.

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe were the stars of the 2019 World Cup, but both are well into their mid-late thirties now, so USA will be more reliant on their younger players if they are to lift this trophy again.

Captain Becky Sauerbrunn is injured for this tournament, so head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named two captains, centre midfielder Lindsey Horan and forward veteran Alex Morgan. Morgan will start alongside Sophia Smith in the forward roles; the 22-year-old who won MVP in the NWSL last season, alongside Morgan who won the Golden Boot.

Smith is priced as the 13/27.40 second favourite to win the Golden Boot down under, behind Alex Morgan 5/15.80.

Key Player

USA are a team that's greater than the sum of their parts, but while Alex Morgan is now 34 years old, she is still an incredibly key player for both the unity and ambition of this side. Morgan scored six goals in the triumphant 2019 campaign, walking away with the Golden Boot for the tournament.

She is co-captain in this campaign, and also won the Golden Boot in the NWSL domestic campaign in 2022. She is undoubtedly a star of this team and crucial to their chances of lifting this trophy again.

Tournament Prospects

USA are deserved favourites for the tournament, having won the last two World Cups, and won each of their last 9 games in the lead up to the tournament. Their domestic league is very strong, with most of this squad playing in it as opposed to European leagues such as the WSL.

If each of the top seeds win their group, they would avoid England, Germany, France, and Australia until the final, while also avoiding Spain/Sweden until the semi-final. The route to the final gives this side an even better chance of making it a threepeat and winning the World Cup for the 5th time in their history.

Australia - 10/1 11.00

Squad Profile

Co-hosts Australia go into this tournament as fifth favourites at 10/111.00, and definitely fancy their own chances of going all the way. Led by Chelsea's Sam Kerr, they have a side well capable of competing with the big teams in this tournament.

Kerr will be partnered up front by Caitlin Foord of Arsenal, who managed 11 goals in the domestic season. Right back Ellie Carpenter of Lyon will be another stand out player, along with midfield technician, 20-year-old Mary Fowler, who is definitely their player to watch for this tournament.

The Matildas have 11 WSL players overall, and go into this tournament with a very strong squad.

Key Player

Sam Kerr is without doubt the player who could guide the Matildas to their first World Cup win. She is one of the world's best players, and the star player of a Chelsea side who won the WSL this season.

She managed 23 goals in all competitions and will need to continue that kind of form if Australia are to go deep in this tournament.

For a player with so many goals to her name, she could well be worth backing at 11/112.00 in the Golden Boot market.

Tournament Prospects

Australia are in Group B with Olympic gold medallists Canada, Nigeria and Ireland, though it is the Canadians who are likely to rival them for top spot in the group. It's very important for Australia to top this group though, as they will avoid a last 16 clash with England if they do.

Either way they have a difficult route in the knockouts, likely on the same side of the draw as England, Germany and France so if they are to lift this trophy, they will need to take a few big scalps, which starts with Canada in the group stage.

Squad Profile

England are likely to play a 4-3-3 formation under their Dutch Manager Sarina Weigman, though they do have three big injuries to recover from with their captain Leah Williams, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby missing through Injury.

They still have a strong squad of players with players that can play in multiple positions, and it looks like there is lots of competition in the attacking positions with Alexandra Russo, Beth England and WSL Golden Boot winner Rachel Daly competing for a starting spot up front.

Daly is 10/111.00 to win the World Cup Golden Boot too.

Chelsea defender Millie Bright has been named as captain for the tournament and will slot in at centre back. 21 Of the 23 Woman squad player their football in the WSL in England which is regarded as the best and most competitive women's league in the world, whilst Lucy Bronze & Keira Walsh play abroad for Champions league winners Barcelona who are regarded as the best women's team in the world.

Star Player

Barcelona's Keira Walsh, the 26-year-old has 59 caps for England and is the most expensive female footballer in the world costing Barcelona £400,000. She is regarded as one of the best central midfielders in the world and is likely to be at the centre of all good things England do.

She has recently helped Barcelona to win another Champions League and will be looking to add another gold medal to her collection this summer.

Tournament Prospects

England are reigning European champions and currently second favourites to win the tournament at 4/14.80. There are great expectations that they can go deep into the competition once more.

They should be topping Group D - at 1/16 - which looks weak and are then likely to play Canada or Ireland in the last 16. Germany would be next in the last eight in a repeat of the EURO 2022 final, and there is no reason the Lionesses cannot come out on top again.

If both England & USA top their groups which is highly likely, they can only meet each other in the final, and I think England can go one better than their previous best finish (3rd in 2015 WC).

In their most recent clash with the USA, England won 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley just after the Euros victory, whilst manager Sarina Weigman took Netherlands to a World Cup Final in 2019 (losing 2-0 to USA), and she will be hoping for revenge down under.