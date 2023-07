Jota scored twice in first pre-season game

Furth should be fitter ahead of their league campaign

Back a 7/2 Bet Builder treble on goals in Germany

Liverpool's pre-season preparations continue with a behind closed doors friendly against German second division side Furth.

Jurgen Klopp's side kicked-off their schedule with an entertaining 4-2 win over Karlsruher last time out as he played two different sides in each half, and he'll try and get as many players a run-out as possible.

New signing Dominik Szoboszlai is a doubt with a minor injury but all of Liverpool's attacking talent should feature at some point.

And with Furth starting their league campaign this weekend they'll be close to full speed and energetic enough to offer the Reds a decent workout.

It's only Liverpool's second outing of the summer and Klopp is sure to make plenty of changes during the game so 8/111.72 on both teams to score is worth taking.

Furth have scored 17 goals in their four previous friendlies and since they're just about to start their season they're ahead of Liverpool in terms of fitness - and that alone should be enough to get them a goal.

Throw in that Liverpool conceded twice last time out and all the changes expected during the game then expect there to be goals aplenty here.

He didn't start the first pre-season game but when Diogo Jota came on he looked sharper then anyone and got his rewards.

He got an assist before scoring twice himself in stoppage time and his stats show us that when he's at his best he's a prolific scorer.

Jota may even start this game after the way he played last time, but even if not he'll get enough time to find the net again.

You didn't think we'd forgotten about him did you? Mohamed Salah got an assist last time out but didn't score - he'll put that right here.

Liverpool's main man will always be their star goal threat and he yet again looks to be in great shape after returning for pres-season.

He'll likely start, and may even get more than 45 minutes this time and that'll be more than enough to get on the scoresheet.

Back both teams to score & goals for Salah & Jota in Furth v Liverpool @ 7/24.40 Bet now

