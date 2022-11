Positional switch makes RB's odds look big

Casemiro has 2+ fouls in five of last six starts

Bet Builder fouls double pays almost 4/1

Props betting on football has really exploded in the last few years - hence this column - and new markets continue to be created.

Passes options have recently been added on the Betfair Sportsbook but it's another metric - fouls committed - which looks particularly interesting at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Fulham's Bobby De Cordova-Reid immediately appeals at 9/5 for 2+ fouls.

He's landed this in seven of 13 Premier League games this season, including his last three.

The latter part of that sentence is particularly notable as it has co-incided with his move to right-back.

With De Cordova-Reid suspended, Kenny Tete played in that position last week at Manchester City but the Dutchman is now banned himself so expect the Jamaican to return at full-back.

Admittedly Manchester United are the least-fouled team in the Premier League so far but De Cordova-Reid will likely be up against Marcus Rashford, a player who does like to run at defenders when given the chance and that could lead to a foul or two.

Rashford is the second most-fouled United player behind Bruno Fernandes.

On the opposite side of the ball, Casemiro has been racking up the fouls since nailing down a place in United's starting line-up and I'm happy to add him for 2+ in this game.

The Brazilian midfielder has started United's last six in the league and has landed this bet in five of them with 17 fouls committed in total across those matches.

Fulham have only lost once at home and that was to Newcastle in a game which saw them reduced to 10 men after eight minutes, so I'd expect this to be competitive, especially in the midfield.

Casemiro will likely be tangling with Joao Palhinha on a few occasions as the Portuguese leads the league for tackles made so far.

He also sits top of the tackles-per-game list, one in which Casemiro also features in the top seven.

Clearly the referee has a part to play in this market but Paul Tierney is virtually bang on the league average for fouls per game and fouls per tackle this season, so there are no concerns there.

The Bet Builder double pays almost 4/1 which looks a good bet.