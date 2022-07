Dundalk v Finn Harps

Friday 22 July, 19:45

We're going back to the nuts and bolts on Friday and heading to Ireland for a game which sees high-flying hosts entertain struggling visitors.

The home win is at just 1/3 and it's hard to look past it.

Third-placed Dundalk have won their last eight at Oriel Park, scoring at least two goals in six of those matches.

Last time out at home, they beat University College Dublin 3-0 - the only side below Finn Harps in the table, on goal difference.

While that's hardly an exact barometer, it would be no surprise to see something similar.

Harps have lost 15 of 23 so far this season, winning only twice (D6).

As well as sitting second bottom, they've also got the second-leakiest defence and that's been shown in recent weeks with five of their last six games having seen them concede 2+ goals.

Throw in the fact that they've won just one of their last 21 against Dundalk and it's fair to say Harps won't be relishing their trip to a ground on which they've already lost 3-0 this season.

Odds-against the hosts covering the -1 handicap looks more than fair, while to push the price up I'm also happy to add their top scorer, Patrick Hoban, to score.

Dundalk's centre forward has found the net in four of his last seven games at Oriel Park and should get chances against this defence.

As an added bonus, he's the man on penalties for his side.

The Bet Builder double pays 21/10.

