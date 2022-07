The transfer market has had some big news and moves this preseason with Erling Haaland moving to Man City, Gabriel Jesus leaving for Arsenal and Richarlison signing for Spurs, but the player I'm most excited to see this season is Raphinha playing for Barcelona in LaLiga.

After two very successful seasons with Leeds and the Brazilian national team for him personally, he has earned his chance and I think he is ready to perform for Barcelona, in what is an important season for the club to get back to where they belong.

Lewandowski is the kind of signing Barcelona needed to fight for titles in 2022/23

After signing Raphinha, Barcelona also finally moved for Robert Lewandowski with success - one of the best goalscorers over the last eight seasons in Europe - and will join Aubameyang in an impressive attack that Barcelona is piecing together.

With these important transfers now complete, I think Xavi has the resources to build a fantastic squad and return the club to fighting for every title, those both in Spain and the UEFA Champions League.

Darwin Nunez will adapt to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

Liverpool spent a lot of money to sign former Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, who was one of the stars of last season's Champions League, but he is facing early criticism from the press and rival fans after missing some golden opportunities in pre-season matches so far.

in my opinion, a player doesn't simply forget how to play football and he might just be feeling extra pressure playing for a big club like Liverpool, while he is also adapting to a new system.

Regardless, I'm confident he will solve his problems quickly and become an important team member this season.

Man City and Liverpool obvious favourites, but Arsenal and Chelsea might join the party

The Premier League season will start again in two weeks, and I imagine both Man City and Liverpool will continue as the strongest clubs in the chase for the title, but I also feel that Chelsea and Arsenal might join the title race after signing crucial new players to their teams.

Manchester United and Tottenham have also brought some new players in to bridge the gap to the top, but I doubt they are prepared enough to mount a significant title charge this season.