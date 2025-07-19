Bet of the Day

Saturday Football Tips: Go big or go home with 11/1 Bet Builder for France v Germany

Banner for Betfair's best football bet of the day for Saturday
Back Paul HIgham's best bet on Saturday from France v Germany in Euro 25

After a dig around all the player props available, Paul Higham has uncovered a big 11/112.00 Bet Builder for France v Germany in the Women's Euros quarter-finals...

France v Germany
Saturday 19 July, 20:00 kick-off
Live on ITV

The semi-final line-up at the Women's Euros will be completed when France face Germany on Saturday night, with the French 3/41.75 favourites to make it through to the final four.

Germany don't seem to be the force of old and the French have a team packed with talent - but always beware of any German side playing in tournament football.

Anyway, there are plenty of player props markets on the game on the Betfair Sportsbook so having had a good scout around let's go for a big one today, with the best three-leg combination for what today is a big tasty Bet Builder.

Leg 1: Jule Brand 1+ shot on target

An easy start to the Bet Builder, with Jule Brand having the second-most shots on target in the tournament through the group stages, and we can back her to add to that tally at 10/111.91 for just 1+ shot on target.

Not many fancy the Germans to get much joy here, but they'll certainly put up a fight and the Lyon winger has looked as dangerous as anyone.

She's had two goals and two assists in the tournament and I'd back her for another here if it weren't for France being the opposition, so instead we'll got for just a shot on target.

It's landed in six of her last eight games for club and country.

Leg 2: Elisa Senss 2+ fouls

So if France are to dominate it's worth backing German fouls in some regard, and for us it's Elisa Senss for 2+ fouls at 10/111.91.

At that price the bookies are expecting her to put her foot in, and the midfield has certainly been doing that with the most fouls and and joint-most tackles in the German squad this tournament.

She's given away at least two fouls in every game so far and with now their biggest test facing France that run will surely go on.

Leg 3: Delphine Cascarino 2+ shots on target

Delphine Cascarino ripped the Dutch apart in the last group game with two goals, one assist and three shots on target.

So odds are she'll serve up plenty of attacking threat again here, and while she's 17/102.70 for a goal or assist she's also 2/13.00 for 2+ shots on target, which is what we'll go for.

Germany will still be a tough nut to crack here so France will have to hit their shots when they can, and nobody's looked livier doing that than Cascarino in that Netherlands game.

Recommended Bet

Back Cascarino 2+ shots on target, Brand 1+ shot on target & Senss 2+ fouls

SBK11/1

Now read our other Euro 2025 coverage here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Euro 2025

France v Germany: Blue wave to wash away Germany

  • Kevin Hatchard
Kevin Hatchard's France v Germany tips
Football Tips

Football Accumulator Tips: Back France to win Euro 2025 quarter final in 9/2 Match Odds 90 acca

  • Andy Robson
Women's Euro 2025 trophy
Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: A 13/1 Treble from Brazil

  • Paul Robinson
Brazilian football fans with flag

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    France v Germany: Blue wave to wash away Germany

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Saturday Football Tips: Go big or go home with 11/1 Bet Builder for France v Germany

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Championship 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Chelsea v PSG: Back Blues' stars to create 13/2 Bet Builder

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Final Tips: Back 11/4 Bet Builder with shrewd Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shots angle

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman