Saturday Football Tips: Go big or go home with 11/1 Bet Builder for France v Germany
After a dig around all the player props available, Paul Higham has uncovered a big 11/112.00 Bet Builder for France v Germany in the Women's Euros quarter-finals...
France v Germany for place in the semis
Back big 11/112.00 Bet Builder based on player props stats
Read Kevin Hatchard's France v Germany match preview
France v Germany
Saturday 19 July, 20:00 kick-off
Live on ITV
The semi-final line-up at the Women's Euros will be completed when France face Germany on Saturday night, with the French 3/41.75 favourites to make it through to the final four.
Germany don't seem to be the force of old and the French have a team packed with talent - but always beware of any German side playing in tournament football.
Anyway, there are plenty of player props markets on the game on the Betfair Sportsbook so having had a good scout around let's go for a big one today, with the best three-leg combination for what today is a big tasty Bet Builder.
Leg 1: Jule Brand 1+ shot on target
An easy start to the Bet Builder, with Jule Brand having the second-most shots on target in the tournament through the group stages, and we can back her to add to that tally at 10/111.91 for just 1+ shot on target.
Not many fancy the Germans to get much joy here, but they'll certainly put up a fight and the Lyon winger has looked as dangerous as anyone.
She's had two goals and two assists in the tournament and I'd back her for another here if it weren't for France being the opposition, so instead we'll got for just a shot on target.
It's landed in six of her last eight games for club and country.
Leg 2: Elisa Senss 2+ fouls
So if France are to dominate it's worth backing German fouls in some regard, and for us it's Elisa Senss for 2+ fouls at 10/111.91.
At that price the bookies are expecting her to put her foot in, and the midfield has certainly been doing that with the most fouls and and joint-most tackles in the German squad this tournament.
She's given away at least two fouls in every game so far and with now their biggest test facing France that run will surely go on.
Leg 3: Delphine Cascarino 2+ shots on target
Delphine Cascarino ripped the Dutch apart in the last group game with two goals, one assist and three shots on target.
So odds are she'll serve up plenty of attacking threat again here, and while she's 17/102.70 for a goal or assist she's also 2/13.00 for 2+ shots on target, which is what we'll go for.
Germany will still be a tough nut to crack here so France will have to hit their shots when they can, and nobody's looked livier doing that than Cascarino in that Netherlands game.
Recommended bets
