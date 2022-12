Ankaragucu have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in 5/6 at home



They are six games without a clean sheet there

Ailing Umraniyespor have scored four in two on the road

Ankaragucu v Umraniyespor

Tuesday 14:00

In Belgium yesterday, our bet was KO'ed as Kortrijk upset Genk 1-0.

Today we're in Turkey as 11th-placed Ankaragucu host bottom-of-the-table Umraniyespor in the Super League. Both teams were promoted to the top flight this year and we reckon there should be a few goals.

Ankaragucu's first seven home games of the campaign have produced 21 goals at a rate of three a match (evenly split with 10 for the hosts, 11 for visitors).

Since an opening-day goalless draw with Konyaspor, AG have gone six games without a clean sheet at Eryaman Stadium. But only second-placed Fenerbahce have stopped the hosts from scoring. Five of those six games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals individually.

Home and away, Umraniyespor's last six Super League matches have all reached Over 2.5 Goals. On the road, they are yet to keep a clean sheet in six attempts, but they have scored themselves in 4/6 - only getting stopped by a couple of top-six outfits. Their last two away days have brought a 2-5 defeat and a 2-2 draw. We'll back Recep Ucar's men to make it three high scorers in a row this afternoon.