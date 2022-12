Genk have won seven straight on the road



They've also won 6/7 head-to-heads

Kortrijk have lost 6/9 home games

Kortrijk v Genk

Monday 17:15

Celtic beating St Johnstone 4-1 in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday meant this column won 5/6 in the run-up to Christmas. We're looking to maintain that form coming into Twixmas...

We're in Belgium for Boxing Day as the third of the day's four Jupiler League games brings league leaders Genk to second-bottom Kortrijk. We fancy the visitors to take all three points - and with something to spare.

Since an opening-day loss to Club Brugge way back in July, Genk are W15-D1-L0 and on a current winning streak of 10 home and away. On the road, the Smurfs have won seven straight. The margin of victory has been at least a couple of goals in 4/7.

Home and away, Bernd Storck's Kortrijk have taken two points from a possible 21. The Guys are W1-D2-L6 on their own patch this season. In five of those six defeats, they were beaten by at least a couple of goals. We'll take Belgium's form side to inflict a heavy loss on them this afternoon.