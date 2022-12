Celtic have conceded in five straight home games



St Johnstone have scored in 7/9 on the road

Celtic won the reverse fixture 2-1

Celtic v St Johnstone

Saturday 12:30 (Live on Celtic TV)

In Scotland yesterday, Rangers sneaked a 1-0 win that left us short on the BTTS part of our bet.

We're sticking in Scotland today, where we reckon it could be a happy Christmas for Premiership leaders Celtic but with at least one present for visiting St Johnstone.

Celtic have won but conceded on all of their last five league appearances at Celtic Park - and all of those games have been against teams now 6th or below.

St Johnstone are fifth with an even W4-D1-L4 record from their travels. The Saints have conceded in all nine, while scoring themselves in 7/9. Earlier this season, Celtic won 2-1 at St Johnstone and we'll back them to win while conceding again this lunchtime.