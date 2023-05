Atalanta have conceded in 12/15 home games



Spezia have scored in 7/9 on the road



Back BTTS



Atalanta v Spezia

Wednesday 17:00 (Live on BT Sport 2)

In Spain last night, Almeria beat Elche 2-1 to bring home our win bet and send the visitors down to the Segunda Liga.

We're in Italy today for the Serie A game between 7th-placed Atalanta and 18th-placed Spezia. The last four Serie A meetings of these two have finished 2-2, 3-1, 5-2 and 3-1 in Atalanta's favour. We fancy there could be more goals in this game.

Back Both Teams To Score in Atalanta v Spezia @ 1.96

Atalanta are strong favourites to win again, but Gian Piero Gasperini's men have conceded in 12/15 games at Gewiss Stadium. Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 10/15.

Spezia lost their first six road games of the season without scoring. Since then, Leonardo Semplici's men have strengthened to W2-D4-L3 on the road. Crucially for us, they have scored at least once in seven of those nine matches. We'll take them to notch again today and help this game deliver another BTTS winner.