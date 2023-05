Almeria have won 5/6 hosting bottom-half teams



Elche have lost 12/16 on the road this season



Back Almeria to win



Almeria v Elche

Tuesday 16:30 (Live on LaLigaTV)

We came up short in Spain last night. Girona surprised Sevilla 2-0 to leave us empty handed.

We're looking to get something back from La Liga today as 17th-placed Almeria entertain rock-bottom Elche in the first of three matches from Spain's top flight. We fancy the hosts to get the three points they crave.

Back Almeria to beat Elche @ 1.7

Almeria are W8-D2-L6 in their backyard this season. Rubi's men have been ruthless in dealing with visitors from the wrong half of the table: in those games, they are W5-D1-L0.

Fifteen points adrift at the bottom of the table, Elche are La Liga's worst travellers. They've lost 12/16 road games, including six of the last seven and all of the last four.

Sebastian Beccacece's men notched a surprise home win over Vallecano on Saturday, but Almeria have much more to play for than Vallecano - and Elche's away form is woeful. We'll take the straightforward option and back the hosts to win.