Sevilla have delivered +2.5 Goals in 7/9 Liga home games



+2.5 goals in 8/13 for Girona on the road

Back Over 2.5 Goals



Sevilla v Girona

Monday 20:00 (Viaplay Sports 1)

In Spain yesterday, Espanyol and Getafe served up nine yellow cards. The visitors earnt five of them to give Kev a healthy profit on his week's work.

He gets a breather as we start the new month looking for some Spanish success of our own. Sticking with La Liga, Sevilla host Girona in a mid-table clash that we reckon can get up and Over 2.5 Goals.

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Sevilla v Girona @ 2.02

Sevilla have had a down season but they have improved on late. The hosts have netted twice or more in 7/8 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan (W6-D1-L1). They've conceded in each of the last four there, with 7/9 delivering Over 2.5 Goals in total.

Earlier this season, promoted Girona won the reverse fixture 2-1 on their own patch. They arrive in Seville today having helped get 8/13 away games to Over 2.5 Goals. They've scored in 9/13, while conceding in 12/13. With Sevilla scoring and conceding freely right now, we think the visitors can help get this one to Over 2.5 Goals.