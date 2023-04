Bordalas' return suggests Getafe will fight for survival

Espanyol v Getafe

Sunday 30 April, 17:30

Live on LaLigaTV

Hannover did us proud last night, as a 3-0 win over Nürnberg gave us the goals, corners and result we needed to land our Bet Builder. Prima, as old-school Germans might say.

We'll wrap up a successful week in Spain, because there's a relegation scrap between Espanyol and Getafe, and I expect it to be an absolute war.

Getafe are in La Liga in the first place because of the outstanding work of coach Jose Bordalas. After a bittersweet spell at Valencia (he reached a cup final but was later sacked by cretinous and widely-loathed owner Peter Lim), the 59-year-old is back at the club where he built a true identity and style.

That identity is based on incredibly hard work and, to be frank, a bit of brutality. Under Bordalas, Getafe were regularly at the bottom end of the Fair Play table, and I don't expect things to change here. He'll have his charges pumped up for this relegation battle at Espanyol, and with both teams in the bottom three it's a game they daren't lose.

Espanyol are sliding towards doom after a run of one point collected from eight games, and although they've rarely been thrashed in matches, they keep finding ways to lose. Their midweek reverse at Villarreal was a classic example - the Catalan club were holding Villarreal to a 2-2 draw with ten minutes to go, but collapsed and lost 4-2.

I'll keep this really simple, and back Getafe to pick up Over 3.5 Cards at evens on the Sportsbook. They have collected 78 yellow cards and nine reds in La Liga this term, and only five other clubs have worse disciplinary records. Given that one of those clubs is Espanyol, you might just be tempted to back Over 7.5 Cards in the match at 15/8.