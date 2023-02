Favourites Rayo have conceded in 7/10 at home



BTTS has landed in 8/10 Sevilla away games

Back Both Teams To Score



Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla

Sunday 15:15 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In the Netherlands last night, Feyenoord beat AZ Alkmaar 2-1 to land our BTTS bet.

We finish the week in Spain, where sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano are hosting 12th-placed Sevilla in La Liga this afternoon. We like the odds-against price on both teams finding the back of the net in this one.

Back Both Teams To Score in Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla @ 2.14

Rayo are going well and have built a W5-D2-L3 home record. They start as favourites for this one, but they have conceded in 7/10 at their own Campo de Futbol.

Sevilla, meanwhile, have scored in 9/10 on the road this season - only top-of-the-table Barcelona have shut them out. Going up against a somewhat shakier home defence this afternoon, we fancy the outsiders to grab a goal and help land a BTTS punt.