Favourites have conceded in 4/6 at home



BTTS has been the right bet in 7/9 head to heads

Back Both Teams To Score



Feyenoord v AZ Alkmaar

Saturday 20:00 (Live on Mola TV)

In Spain last night, our boys Girona were 4-0 up at the half and went on to beat Almeria 6-2.

We're in the Netherlands today for the title fight between Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar. These two have been top-six outfits in the Eredivisie for years but it's a while since either of them actually won the title. But they're the top two right now and we fancy them to put on a show at De Kuip this evening.

Back Both Teams To Score in Feyenoord v AZ Alkmaar @ 1.72

Leaders Feyenoord are odds-on favourites but they haven't had everything their own way at De Kuip recently (W3-D3). They've conceded in 4/6 of those games - and also in 8/9 home and away head-to-heads with AZ.

AZ have netted on 11/11 road trips this season. BTTS has been the right bet in 7/11. The visitors look vulnerable at the back to hosts who have scored in nine straight home games, we'll take BTTS to land today.