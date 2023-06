+2.5 Goals in 9/10 Dundalk home games



+2.5 Goals in 9/11 St Patrick's road matches

Back Over 2.5 Goals



Dundalk v St Patrick's

Monday 19:45

In Norway last night, Bodo Glimt's hot streak came to an end. They lost 2-0 at Stromsgodset, but Kev still finishes the week in the black.

We begin in Ireland, where fifth-placed Dundalk host third-placed St Patricks in the first of this evening's two Premier Division games. We reckon there should be a few goals in this one.

Earlier this season, Dundalk won a head-to-head here 5-0, though they lost the reverse fixture 1-2 last month.

The Railwaymen's 10 home games this season have produced an aggregate 38 goals - making Oriel Park the highest-scoring ground in the league.

Both teams have scored in 8/10. Only league leaders Shamrock Rovers have stopped the hosts from scoring, while that 5-0 we mentioned earlier is Dundalk's only home clean sheet of the campaign. Nine of the 10 games reached Over 2.5 Goals.

Jon Daly's visitors have served up 41 goals across 11 away trips - no team has delivered more goals on the road. They've scored at least twice in 6/11, while conceded 2+ in 8/11. Over 2.5 Goals has come home in 9/11 and it's our bet on this one.