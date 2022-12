PAOK have won 11 straight head to heads



They've also won their last three Super League games

Panaitolikos have been struggling on home turf

Panaitolikos v PAOK

Thursday 17:30

In Scotland last night, Celtic beat Livingston 2-1 to land our Match Odds and BTTS double.

We're looking for another winner today in Greece, where the second of two Super League games brings fourth-placed PAOK to seventh-placed Panaitolikos. We fancy the improving visitors to continue their climb up the table.

Going back to 2017, PAOK have won all 11 home and away head-to-heads with Panaitolikos. The visitors are coming into form for their latest clash too. Razvan Lucescu's men have won their last three Super League games 2-0, 3-0 and 3-0. They've scored at least twice in 5/6 - only second-placed AEK Athens have stopped them.

Panaitolikos have taken one point from a possible 15 on home turf. They managed a draw with the side now 13th, but have lost to the teams in 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th. We'll take 4th-placed PAOK to land another blow and win with something to spare.