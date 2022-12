Celtic have conceded in four straight home games



Livingston have struck in four straight on the road

Livi have also scored in 6/11 head to heads

Celtic v Livingston

Wednesday 19:45 (Live on Celtic TV)

In Scotland last night, Rangers left it very, very late to beat Aberdeen 3-2 and land our BTTS bet.

We're staying north of the border today as the other half of Glasgow welcomes Livingston to town. Celtic are well clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but Ange Postecoglou's men do have a bit of a clean sheet problem, so we'll take the big price on them to win and concede at Celtic Park this evening.

Celtic have won 15/16 league games to this point in the season. They've been perfect on their own patch, but have conceded at least once on all of their last four appearances at Parkhead. Against Livingston, they have failed to keep a clean sheet in 6/11 meetings home and away since the beginning of the 2019/20 season.

Livingston are W2-D2-L3 on the road this season. Since a 0-5 drubbing by Aberdeen, however, they have scored in four straight away from home, including on trips to second-placed Rangers and fourth-placed Hearts. We're not sure they can keep pace with a Celtic side that's scored 18 in its last five league home games, but we will take the visitors to nick a goal of their own and land a Celtic-BTTS double.