Aberdeen have scored 22 in 8 at Pittodrie



Rangers have conceded in 6/7 away games

BTTS has landed in 7/8 head-to-heads in Aberdeen

Aberdeen v Rangers

Tuesday 20:00

In Italy last night, Perugia beat Venezia 2-1 to give us a winning start to the week.

We're looking to build on it north of the border today. Third hosts second in the Scottish Premiership and we're backing both of them to get on the score sheet.

Aberdeen are W6-D0-L2 on their own patch this season, scoring 22 goals across those matches. Across the last five campaigns, the Dons have scored in 7/8 home games with Rangers, with the same fraction delivering BTTS.

Michael Beale's visitors are odds-on favourites for this one, despite being just W3-D2-L2 on the road this term. They've conceded at least once in 6/7 of those road trips and, given what's happened to them on recent trips to Pittodrie, we'll take them to leak again today.